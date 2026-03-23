The BTS comeback album and concert flopped after a four-year hiatus, so here’s why

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BTS have released their new album, Arirang, which is getting a lot of criticism from listeners, and their big comeback tour had an underwhelming crowd, so here’s why their comeback isn’t as big as we all thought it would be.

After doing military service in South Korea, the seven BTS boys are all back with a new album. BTS are arguably the most successful K-pop group of all time. So, when they announced they would go on hiatus as their members did mandatory military service, their listeners were heartbroken. There has been a huge amount of anticipation for their comeback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Despite all the hype, the online reception to the album has been very mixed. Videos of fans reacting to the songs for the first time have gone viral on TikTok, as some of the songs, like Fye and Hooligans, are getting flamed for weak lyrics and weird audio mixing.

On top of this, BTS’s huge comeback concert in their home base of Seoul, Korea, had a weaker turnout than expected. The show was at Gwanghwamun Square, which has a capacity of 22,000, while the surrounding areas can hold up to 250,00 people. According to BBC, the turnout was less than half of that, even though the show was free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

The concert’s low attendance is likely because it was streamed on Netflix; instead of attending in person, many BTS ARMYs chose to watch the performance at home.

The album was harshly criticised, and the group’s leader, RM, had previously talked about the pressure they all felt to deliver a strong comeback.

“The personal pressure is huge,” he said during a livestream on 6th December “Since last month, I haven’t even been able to sleep. I was thinking about whether I should get a prescription for sleeping pills…. I’ve wondered thousands of times, Would it be better for the team to disband or go on hiatus?”

Don’t feel too bad, though, BTS still have a sold-out worldwide tour this summer.

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