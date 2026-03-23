Justin Timberlake’s wife ‘not happy’ after viral arrest video, so here’s all 20+ minutes of it

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After trying (and failing) to stop the release of his DUI arrest video, Justin Timberlake reached a settlement with the Sag Harbor Village Police Department (SHVPD). It’s now here.

Back in 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested after leaving a resturant and hotel with some friends. He was initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations – one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in the lane.

Both Justin and his lawyer have maintained that he was “not intoxicated” during the arrest, but in September 0f 2024, they reached a plea deal. Justin pleaded guilty to a lesser offence.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake reportedly didn't know who he was: “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’” pic.twitter.com/k27b9MQ83n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2024

Though the singer initially tried to block the release of bodycam footage, it’s now been published by SHVPD. His wife, actress Jessica Biel, is “not happy” by all accounts.

“There’s a reason they pushed back on the footage being released,” a source close to the actress told PEOPLE, citing how “stressful” the incident has become.

The source explained: “There have been some challenging moments lately, and she’s focused on moving forward. She’s the happiest when she’s able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects.

“She’s supportive of Justin, but she’s also not afraid to express when she’s disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments.”

Here’s Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest video

Released by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department over the weekend, the video clearly showed Justin Timberlake interacting with police. He was chipper, seemingly trying to crack jokes and be charismatic.

Clips of the lengthy video have been cut, stitched, and spread across the internet. They get progressively more jarring.

He didn’t understand the justice system

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE🚨: “I gotta be in here all night??” “You guys are wild man..” pic.twitter.com/HD8tWbrozu — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 22, 2026

In one clip, as the officers talked him through the process, Justin confessed that “You guys are wild man” because he had to stay in the cell all night.

‘You’re arresting Justin Timberlake right now?’

“You’re arresting Justin Timberlake right now?” “Can you do me a favor because you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'Sexy Back'” -Justin Timberlake’s friend tries to use his fame to get him out of being arrested https://t.co/IGiRdIs6pc pic.twitter.com/3JncGT9tNJ — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 21, 2026

When talking to the police about Justin, his friend questioned if they were really going to arrest THEE Justin Timberlake.

“Can you do me a favour because you loved ‘Bye Bye Bye’ or Sexy Back?” she questioned.

He struggled with the walking test

Body cam footage of Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI arrest in Sag Harbor has been released. pic.twitter.com/hphNCBB8LQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2026

For a man known for his choreography, Justin seriously struggled with the walk in a straight line test. He started too early, had to start again, and was constantly apologising to the officers.

He questioned his own race

WATCH🚨: Justin Timberlake when he saw what officers put down as his race: pic.twitter.com/F0tE02P9Nm — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 22, 2026

When reading through the arrest report, Justin piped up with, “White?” before cracking a joke. The officers were also laughing.

Video from inside the police station can be viewed here:

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Featured image credit: Sag Harbor Village Police Department