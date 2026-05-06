Cardiff University fined over £300,000 after two employees developed asthma from work

‘The fact this went on unchecked for 15 years is truly concerning’

3 hours ago

Cardiff University has been fined £280,000 after two employees developed occupational asthma due to exposure to animal allergens at work.

Investigations from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) exposed that, between 2008 and 2025, there were insufficient preventative measures implemented to stop the risk of employees being exposed to animal allergens.

Occupational asthma is a type of asthma caused or triggered by breathing in substances such as dust, chemicals, or fumes in the workplace, and has left one Cardiff employee unable to continue working.

Having submitted a guilty plea on 5th March 2026, Cardiff University acknowledged that, while it did put some preventative measures put in place during the period, “it did not always meet its responsibilities to adequately protect employees from exposure to laboratory animal allergens in one of our animal facilities.”

An affected employee recalled how, after being diagnosed with occupational asthma and occupational rhinitis, their lung function was permanently decreased by 33 per cent.

They explained: “As a result, my breathing has been terrible, and I struggle walking any distance. Going upstairs is really difficult. I have to take steroid inhaler, a nasal spray and a bronchodilator throughout the day as I need it.

“I become breathless when having long conversations and I am unable to walk and talk at the same time anymore.”

A spokesperson from HSE said: “The fact this went on unchecked for 15 years is truly concerning.

“This was a case of Cardiff University completely failing to identify the risk to employees working with animals and not putting suitable controls in place to prevent exposure”

At Cardiff Magistrates Court on 30th April, Cardiff University was ordered to pay a fine of £280,000, as well as £11,745 in costs.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “Whilst we are unable to comment on individual cases, we are deeply sorry and apologise to the staff members who have been directly impacted.

“This relates to a specific period during which the university acknowledges that it did not always meet its responsibilities to adequately protect employees from exposure to laboratory animal allergens in one of our animal facilities.

“It is important to stress to staff, students and the wider university community that there is no cause for concern regarding safety in our buildings nor is any action required. All buildings remain open and university business continues uninterrupted.

“The issues identified in the charge have already been addressed through significant improvements following a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) improvement notice. The university’s guilty plea and fine does not affect their ability to operate or the current staff working in them.

“We have implemented robust policies, procedures and practical measures to ensure the highest standards of health and safety in all our animal research facilities. These measures are regularly reviewed and monitored.

“We continue to work closely with our campus trade unions and report these matters through our health, safety and wellbeing committee.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Google Maps