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‘Limited attention’ given to May elections by TV news, Cardiff University study finds

Researchers analysed the local election coverage of BBC News at Ten, ITV and Channel 4

Aqsa Lodhi | News
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A new study from Cardiff University has warned that UK television news has given limited attention to the May 2026 elections. In the weeks before polling day, coverage has remained “sporadic and uneven.”

Millions of voters will take part in these elections, yet national broadcasters have not always treated them as a major story. Instead, they have pushed them to the margins of the news agenda. 

Researchers analysed evening programmes from BBC News at Ten, ITV News and Channel 4 News. They tracked how often the elections appeared and where they were placed in each bulletin. The results show a clear pattern: Election coverage appeared infrequently and rarely led the news.

Some bulletins did not mention the elections at all, while other editors prioritised other stories, reducing the elections’ visibility during a key campaign period.

Not all broadcasters performed the same. Channel 4 News provided more regular and detailed reporting, including longer segments and clearer explanations. BBC News at Ten and ITV News offered less consistent coverage. Reports often appeared as short updates rather than in-depth pieces. This contrast shows that stronger coverage is possible and depends on editorial priorities, not just time constraints. 

via Unsplash

The Cardiff University study highlights a clear gap in UK political reporting. Broadcasters have not ignored the May elections completely, but they do not cover them consistently, or always in depth. 

If news organisations want to inform voters properly, they need to change their approach. That means more regular coverage, clearer explanations and greater focus on policy. 

Without that shift, important democratic decisions risk passing with limited public understanding. 

The BBC, Channel 4 and ITV have been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Canva

Aqsa Lodhi | News
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