All the Cardiff University buildings used as filming locations in ITV drama ‘Believe Me’

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Several Cardiff University buildings have been used in the filming of a new ITV drama, Believe Me.

The four-part series, which centres around the victims of black cab rapist John Worboys, has been predominantly filmed in Wales.

Amongst the various filming locations, including Swansea, Port Talbot and Newport, Cardiff served as the main site.

Many familiar landmarks such as Bute Park can be spotted across different scenes, serving to replicate Finsbury Park in London.

For student viewers, however, what is most striking is the cameos made by their own university buildings.

First-year students may recognise Laila’s university accommodation, shot in Talybont Court Halls of Residence. Whilst keen-eyed medicine and healthcare students will notice the familiarity of the Holloway Police Station and Haven Medical Centre – both of which were rendered from the DTI and Canteen Block in Heath Park West.

More familiar student spots like Club Ifor Bach, and Pryzm Nightclub were used to film the bar and ladies toilet scene, sure to be very recognisable for those at Cardiff University.

According to WalesOnline, Heath Park West seemed to have been a filming hotspot, with other locations like the Territorial Policing HQ and Operation Sapphire Office based in Block One of the campus.

Yet, perhaps most notable is the use of the university’s iconic Main Building to mimic the exterior of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Other notable Welsh locations included the traditional Penarth pier, which emulated a pier of Norfolk, as well as Port Talbot’s Station Road featuring as a cafe in Croydon.

Following in Netflix’s Sex Education’s footsteps, Aberafan Shopping Centre was also used to film some scenes.

With the university welcoming such a high-end production onto its campus, we are left wondering whether other similar projects will be coming our way.

Who knows what famous faces one might spot on their way to a morning lecture…

The newly anticipated drama started on Sunday, with the second episode airing tonight at 9pm on ITV, and the last two episodes being released on 17th and 18th May.

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Featured image via YouTube