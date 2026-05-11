University of South Wales becomes first UK uni to offer AI qualification

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The University of South Wales is set to become the first university within the UK to offer students a formal qualification in artificial intelligence as part of their degree.

Scheduled to begin during the next academic year, those studying business and management will be able to work towards an Applied AI for Business certificate during their first year of study.

This new qualification is being developed in partnership with the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs (IOEE) – a UK organisation that accredits professional standards in enterprise and business skills.

Through this collaboration, students will complete practical tasks and projects designed to build confidence in AI tools, particularly in the use and real-world effective business application.

The aim is to guide students in their understanding of the challenges posed by AI within the workplace and the opportunities it can provide.

The accreditation is comprised of six units: AI tool literacy, understanding and writing prompts, critical evaluation, practical application, reflective practice and ethics. During their first year, students will receive teaching under ‘The Founder’s Playbook: Build Your First Business’, including a dedicated AI session each week.

AI will be utilised to help generate financial projections, marketing strategies, pitching materials, and analyse competitors for an edge in the market.

Liam Newton, the course leader of BA Business Management at USW, said: “The new BA (Hons) Business and Management at USW encourages students to think of AI as a tool that they need to manage. We’ve designed that into the curriculum and embedded AI within every module and assessment – not as a bolt-on or an extra subject to take, but threading the responsible use of AI throughout the curriculum.

“These two accreditations will be a great boost for students’ employability, giving them something to show future employers and to prove their competence in AI technology.

“Ultimately, our goal is for our students to not only be proficient in using AI tools, but to have the confidence to develop their own judgement about how, when, and why to use AI tools. Businesses are increasingly demanding graduates who are AI literate, and we’re really excited to be at the forefront of embedding this within our curriculum.”

Nathan Hardwick, Digital Innovation Director of IOEE, added: “Collaborating on this valuable accreditation has been a great experience. USW’s approach to the natural embedding of AI within the curriculum is solid and future-ready; it’s exactly what we had in mind when we created the qualification suite together.

“Anyone can learn to prompt, but knowing when not to, when to push back, when the tool’s output needs a human eye and a critical brain – that’s the harder skill, and that’s what this qualification actually assesses. We’re really proud to be part of this co-development.”

As interest in artificial intelligence and digital tools rapidly grows across all sectors, the intention behind the qualification is to ensure students feel prepared for the shift. By integrating the scheme into an already existing pathway, the initiative marks a first for the UK higher education system.

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