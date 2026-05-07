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Welsh student paramedics told ‘we hope you understand’ after degrees withdrawn

Offer-holders at Swansea and Wrexham were informed their courses are no longer running

Emily Armitage | News
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Students who had their offers to study at paramedic degrees at Wrexham and Swansea universities retracted have been told “we hope you understand.”

This comes after a warning of “acute financial pressures” for Welsh Universities, according to the Council of Deans of Health Wales.

Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) contacted students to inform them their courses will no longer run, but the specific number of students impacted has not been confirmed.

Students who are currently studying a paramedic, midwife, or nurse degree and are set to graduate in August have been told there will no longer be enough jobs available in Wales, and students have been informed to look outside of Wales for jobs after graduation. This follows Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) saying there is now a disparity between graduates and the number of jobs available within NHS Wales.

A HEIW spokesperson said: “We understand offer holders will be disappointed. We hope they will understand that our motivation in pausing the programme is to improve the employment prospects of current students, upcoming graduates, and to recruit new students when we can be confident in the employment opportunities available.

“Students already enrolled on courses at Swansea University and Wrexham University will not be affected in terms of their education or progression. They will continue to receive full teaching, placements and support, and will be able to complete their qualifications as planned. Our priority remains supporting students into sustainable employment within NHS Wales”

Universities have said they will continue to offer support and help students find alternative pathways.

The Welsh Government and Welsh Ambulances Service University NHS Trust worked with the HEIW to make the final decision in stopping the commission of paramedic courses at Wrexham and Swansea University.

Carl Kneeshaw, Director of People at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Health Education and Improvement Wales, in partnership with the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Government, has taken the difficult decision to pause commissioning of university paramedic science programmes in Wales for the 2026–27 academic year.

“We know this will be disappointing for prospective students and all those considering a career in paramedicine, but while future vacancy levels for newly qualified paramedics remain difficult to predict, pausing programmes is thought to be the most sensible course of action.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and we continue to work closely with our university partners and Health Education and Improvement Wales to fully understand and manage the impact on future workforce planning.”

HEIW, Welsh Ambulances Service University NHS Trust, the Welsh government, Wrexham University and Swansea University have been contacted for comment.

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Emily Armitage | News
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