Newly-qualified Welsh paramedics advised to look for jobs abroad amid hiring freeze

The Welsh Ambulance Service announced it will not be offering new roles this year

6 hours ago

Newly-qualified paramedics based in Wales have been advised to consider applying for jobs abroad and across the border amidst a hiring freeze.

This comes after ongoing financial difficulties, prompting The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) to announce that it will not be offering new roles this year.

New Welsh paramedics are now facing an uncertain and deeply frustrating future due to a hiring freeze within the Welsh Ambulance Service, according to NorthWalesLive.

Graduates are being encouraged to apply for jobs outside of Wales in countries like New Zealand, Canada and Australia for the best chances of employment.

After years of intensive training, many graduates have been unable to secure a job within the Welsh Ambulance Service in 2026. The director of people at the Welsh Ambulance Service, Carl Kneeshaw acknowledged the disappointment given to students after the hiring freeze was announced.

Carl recognised cited factors such as current staff levels, service demand, workforce skill mix and affordability as contributing to the final decision not to hire new paramedics.

He explained the Welsh Ambulance Service aligns with other NHS organisations in the shared circumstances, having to navigate the difficult financial landscape they currently experience.

The Welsh Government expressed its commitment to ensuring its “investment into the NHS education and training is supported by meaningful employment opportunities.”

It is also working alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service, the Health Education and Improvement in Wales as well as Welsh universities to address this issue.

Despite these assurances, students and graduates have felt sidelined due to their years of commitment in becoming a paramedic only to be faced with an uncertain future.

Students have subsequently been encouraged to pursue other career paths within the sector to help build relevant experience to then transfer onto potential paramedic roles in the future.

However, these roles may not fully qualify students for a role as a paramedic, and they will still require further training if they are to pursue a career as a paramedic later on.

Training each student paramedic is estimated to cost £50,000 per year, a figure that the Welsh Ambulance Service simply cannot sustain. One student said they’ve been told that the “service is aiming to reduce the number of paramedics in Wales by around 10 per cent.”

The situation has raised concern, especially since paramedics have a vital role in society, and there is still an ongoing demand for them.

One student highlighted the contradiction, saying: “This is hap­pen­ing des­pite ongo­ing ambu­lance delays and com­par­at­ively poor out­comes in car­diac arrest across Wales and extens­ive ambu­lance response times and delays at hos­pit­als”.

Many students feel they are being prevented from training to save lives.

Swansea University has been made aware of the current circumstances, saying: “Our immediate focus is on supporting our students through this challenging time. We understand that the WAS is engaging with HEIW on this issue, and we continue to liaise closely with both bodies.”

A spokesperson for the UNISON Welsh Ambulance branch explained the situation has been driven by greater financial pressures exerted on the ambulance service, stemming from funding constraints at a government level.

The Welsh Government, WAST and Unison Welsh Ambulance have been contacted for comment.

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