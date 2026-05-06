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Ranking study snacks by how close I am to breakdown

How much caffeine is too much caffeine?

Millie Simpson | Guides
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Welcome to exam season, where absolutely nobody is still cooking real food, we’re all surviving on coffee and picky bits, and our protein goals have gone out the window. Our heads are in the books, and nobody has stepped into the produce section of the grocery store for at least two weeks. Snacks are our only fuel. So with that being said, here is a deep dive into the best study snacks to get us through the inevitable study-sesh breakdowns. The crash outs are pending but at least there’s something tasty in it for us.

5. Meal deals

Classic library scran. Out of all the things on this list a meal deal probably is the only one with any real nutritional value, it’s not quite rock bottom yet. Plus, if you get fruit as your side, it’s definitely healthy and evens out all the other questionable choices on this list. If I’m having a meal deal that means I have left the house which for me personally is already a great start during exam season as that implies I’m not yet at the point of locking myself in my room all day to write yet another essay the day before its due.

4. Instant noodles

Preferably eaten straight out the pot to minimise washing dishes, efficiency is key here. Instant noodles are my saving grace when I look at the clock, realise its 10pm and I haven’t eaten real food since lunch, but I can’t muster up the courage to even think about using a cutting board. I’ve put this low on the list here as it still involves some sort of cooking (boiling water) which means I still have some sort of willingness (and time) to make something that maybe sort of resembles a real meal. If I’m feeling fancy I will maybe add some grated cheese, or maybe an egg but honestly if its during exams I just need them ASAP. At this point I am still clinging on and haven’t totally broken down yet but also, I fear the end is in sight.

3. Ice Cream

I’m going to be real it is probably the whole tub as that is the only way to motivate me to carry on with my studies. Ideally, I am having Ben and Jerrys because it is on sale however sadly this is not always an option. Ice cream for me is more of an emotional crutch more than anything reminding me of summer when exams are over, and I will be free and happy again. Also, why is the weather aways amazing when I have to stay inside and study? So unfair.

2. An entire pack of digestive biscuits

Its honestly over at this point. This only ever happens at after 1am, all my flatmates are asleep I’m still working on the thing I said to myself id finish hours ago and at by now I can’t even leave my desk. Typically, I am not planning to eat an entire pack, but it tends to happen, and I have no shame its late I’m hungry and I just need something to pull me through.

1. Red Bull

The no1 thing needed for an all nighter. I am going to be so honest here last semester I drank so much Red Bull in the library that every time I went in, I would automatically crave it. Many of my essays have been written in a Red Bull fuelled haze but honestly, I couldn’t have done them without it.  The best move is to find the biggest can possible in your meal deal to maximise economic value and caffeine. The anxious shakes I get from drinking more Red Bull than water is not fun I will say but I don’t think I will ever learn my lesson as I think at this point it is a toxic relationship between me and that wonderful battery acid flavoured drink.

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Millie Simpson | Guides
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