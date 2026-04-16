A look at Bec’s life when she’s not being toxic and attacking everyone on MAFS Australia

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Bec Zacharia is this year’s biggest villain on MAFS Australia, constantly ripping into people for literally no reason and never apologising or admitting when she’s in the wrong. But what does the bride do when she’s not causing mayhem on the reality TV show? Here’s everything you need to know about her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

Bec worked in property before going on MAFS Australia

Bec is 35 years old and from Adelaide in South Australia. She has now lost her job, but before going on MAFS, she worked as an account manager in the real estate world. Her LinkedIn profile reveals she’s a licensed real estate agent and auctioneer. However, she worked more in the property management side of things and spent 18 years working as a rental consultant for various companies. Basically, she was the one who managed rental properties on behalf of the landlord.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

She moved to London for seven years in 2015

The MAFS bride actually moved to London in 2015, when she was 25, and lived there for seven years. She lived in both West Kensington and Fulham, and worked for a letting agent in Muswell Hill called negotiator before moving back to Australia in 2021, and became friends with Love Islander Samie Elishi while living in London, which is the most unexpected crossover ever.

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Bec was voted Adelaide’s most eligible bachelorette… twice

Bec comes from a pretty wealthy family, describing herself as “pedigree mutt” as her Greek father is a nightclub owner who was on Cleo magazine’s Most Eligible Bachelors list back in 1988. Bec was also voted Adelaide’s most eligible bachelorette not once but twice. She was engaged to an English guy before going on MAFS but she broke things off because he wasn’t treating her right, and she realised she didn’t have feelings for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

She’s big on family and has a really cute dog

But on the rare occasion that she’s not causing absolute chaos, Bec is actually really wholesome. A look at her Instagram shows she just spends the majority of time with her family, who she’s really close to, going for drinks with her friends and beach walks with her adorable dog Coco. The experiment clearly brought out her worst side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine