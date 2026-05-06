Applications for The Tab’s Summer Internship programme 2026 are now open

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Applications for The Tab Summer Internship programme 2026 are now open, and we want the best Tab student writers to join us at The Tab HQ.

This year we are offering one week remote placements, which will involve you in every aspect of our editorial output, from breaking big stories, writing the hottest trash TV takes, creating powerful opinion pieces to managing social media.

Summer internships are given to our best rising stars and those who have been committed and regularly written for The Tab.

Due to The Tab HQ staff’s flexible office working, this year’s internships will be offered remotely with the opportunity to come into our London office for one of the five days for any students who can make it work. We have offered remote internships since 2020 and every year they’ve been a complete success, with interns joining the office (virtually) week by week for months.

This year’s Summer Internship will run Monday-Friday, and will start in June running through until September. Placements will each be one week long.

What will you be doing?

Every morning between 9am and 9:30am, the team trawls the internet for new stories, and at 9:30 we have our pitching meeting, where we discuss what we’ll be writing that day. The ideal candidate is someone comfortable finding original ideas for stories and confidently pitching them.

As an intern, you’ll be a member of the editorial team, and you’ll have the opportunity to write and publish multiple stories every day. Hours are 9am-6pm, for a full week Monday-Thursday with an early finish on Friday of 4:30pm. The content on our site is varied, and you should be ready to write stories like these ones produced by interns on the past:

• Just 32 pieces of unhinged landlord propaganda students are categorically not falling for

• Enough is enough, the insane wait between Bridgerton seasons is actually ruining the show

• 31 struggles you’ll only suffer if you’re moving out of an all girls uni house this year

• This is not RuPaul’s Best Friend Race: All the wildest Drag Race feuds over the years

• Girlies, here’s every Russell Group uni as a Sylvanian Family based solely on a gut feeling

• Here’s what the taken by police TikTok trend actually is – and how to do it yourself

• Sabrina Carpenter is being shaded for her album cover, but the hidden meaning is so juicy

• Baby talk, chokers and high waisted jeans: The biggest Millennial icks according to Gen Z

• Prove you’re Young Sheldon’s number one fan by getting full marks in this hard trivia quiz

• Banksying: Inside the new dating trend that’s even worse than ghosting

• Pret A Manger Uni Guide: Russell Groups ranked by number of Prets within a mile of campus

• Everything about British festivals that Americans would absolutely loathe

• Debunked: Do teachers really see your A-Level results before you? Here’s the truth

Somebody from HQ will be in regular phone contact to give you help and advice, so you’ll be brought into the team as much as is possible. It’s a great experience to put on your CV and will teach you loads of skills if you want a job in the media.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for an internship at The Tab, please email [email protected] with answers to the following:

• Come up with three story ideas that you think would work well on our site

1) An experience feature

2) A fun feature (e.g. a quiz, a listicle, or a meme round up)

3) A news follow-up to one of these three recent Tab stories:

– I have a first-class degree from a London uni, but I’ve still had 500 job rejections

– LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

– Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

• Send links to three Tab stories you’ve written that you’re the most proud of and in a sentence tell us why

• Tell us, in 100 words, what you as an intern would bring to The Tab

Please tell us your name and which university Tab you write for in the subject line. In your email tell us the dates in May, June, July, August, and September you are available and whether you would like to spend one day in the London office or be completely remote.

Applications close at 11.59pm on May 18th.

There is a possibility to come into the The Tab HQ office in London for one day of the internship.

We will take into consideration everyone who sends in an application, but due to demand we can’t take on everyone. Priority will be given to those who haven’t done this programme or similar with us before.

Due to volume of applications we are only able to get back to successful candidates.