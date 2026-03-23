‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

30 mins ago

Air Canada passenger Rebecca Liquori was aboard the plane that crashed at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Sunday.

Both the pilot and co-pilot were confirmed to be killed in the tragic accident that arose after the plane collided with a firetruck on the runway. Of the 72 passengers, 41 were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rebecca was one such passenger, telling News 12: “As we were descending, we hit a lot of turbulence. Then we landed very roughly… Everyone felt it. It was like the plane jolted and you heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision that occurred a few seconds later.”

Rebecca recalled a loud “boom” when the plane hit the truck, and everyone was shunted forward. Some “hit their heads”, and others were bleeding.

PERSONAL ACCOUNT: Air Canada passenger Rebecca Liquori was aboard the plane that collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia, killing the pilot and copilot and injuring several others. READ MORE: https://t.co/WmgTK9SUJi#News12 #LGA pic.twitter.com/8889ZgRoKN — News 12 New York (@News12) March 23, 2026

“I’m asking everyone around me if they’re okay,” she said. “And then, one of the passengers screamed to me, ‘Please, open the exit door’, and I was like, ‘Of course.’ A lot of people slid off of the wing of the plane.”

By the time Rebecca exited the aircraft, emergency services were there. From the safety of the runway, she was able to see the sheer extent of the damage.

She added: “Breathing is a little painful. I feel bruising from the seatbelt, just from the impact and the seatbelt being on my skin.”

She’s struggling with the idea that an hour’s flight, which she’s done countless times, ended like that.

This person watched the Air Canada crash

He wasn’t actually on the Air Canada flight, but 23-year-old Leo Medina watched the chaos unfold from LaGuardia airport.

“We were literally like 100 meters away,” he told the BBC. “It was like the plane got cut in half.”

Leo and his friend Diego were stuck in New York as a result, but their flight to Miami was rescheduled for later on Monday afternoon.

“At first I was like ‘what’s happening, I don’t get it’ and then there were a lot of ambulances and stuff,” he added.

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Featured image credit: OLGA FEDOROVA/EPA/Shutterstock and News 12