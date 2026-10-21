Timeline of Samie and Tyrique’s relationship explained, as she shares statement about baby news

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This week, Love Island couple Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde announced they are expecting their first baby. While this was met with plenty of congratulations, a lot of people questioned the timeline, as the pair haven’t been publicly together for that long.

Tyrique first appeared on Love Island in 2023 and left with Ella Thomas. They broke up, got back together, and then broke up again. Samie left the winter show that same year with Tom Clare. They had a messy back and forth with their breakup, before she appeared on All Stars.

Earlier this year, Samie left All Stars with Ciaran Davies, with whom she shares the quickest split of any Love Island winners in history. Just weeks later, she was dating Tyrique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Samie and Tyrique started dating in March 2026

Samie and Ciaran broke up just three weeks after winning Love Island All Stars. Then, literally 11 days later, she was reported to have been on a “string of dates” with Tyrique.

In March 2026, the pair were pictured at a football match together, and this was said to be one of many dates they had been on. At the time, Tyrique was said to be “mad about her” and was thrilled to have finally got dates with Samie, after constantly shooting his shot online. He was also described as “obsessed” with Samie.

They went official a couple of weeks later in April, sharing photos from a holiday together in Morocco.

She is now four months pregnant

Samie and Tyrique have now shared the news they are expecting their first baby together. They posted a joint post on Instagram, including a video of Samie getting an ultrasound, and them posing with the pregnancy tests. The caption was a simple white heart emoji.

Following their news, they attended the Pride of Britain awards, where Samie could be seen for the first time with a baby bump. At the event, Samie was greeted on the red carpet by TOWIE star Ferne McCann. The reality star’s first question to Samie was to ask her how far gone she is. To which Samie replied: “Four months.”

So, that means Samie got pregnant in June – around two months after she and Tyrique started dating.

Samie has released a statement about their baby news

Samie has since posted on her Instagram to thank everyone for their kind messages. “Thank you for all the love we’ve received in the past 24 hours, appreciate you all,” she said.

“This world can be an ugly scary place at times especially with social media and millions of opinions, it’s not always right but sadly it’s the way it is. However the good always outweighs the bad, we’re blessed and happy right now. All your lovely comments and messages haven’t gone unnoticed.”

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