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Celebrity Traitors star who had an early exit launches members’ club, and one tier is £999

For £299 a year you can get a meet-and-greet… via video

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Amol Rajan, the journalist who was murdered in episode one of The Celebrity Traitors, has just launched a new members’ club with some rather jarring price points. 

Amol really could have been something great on The Celebrity Traitors, largely because he’s spent years separating the lies from the truth. Unfortunately, his journey was cut short when Maya Jama and Richard E. Grant chose to recruit James Acaster over him

As we know, many stars on Celebrity Traitors conveniently have new projects launching around the same time as the show is airing. Bash has just launched a music career, for instance. 

For Amol, that new project is The Amol Rajan Connection, aptly nicknamed ARC. 

What is Amol Rajan’s new venture, ARC?

Though still in its earliest days, The Amol Rajan Connection is looking to be the next big thing in digital media. It’s just a podcast, you could argue, but it’s also going to host live events, a tour, and merch. Okay, it’s basically a podcast. The first episode launched recently, and it was with former England manager Gareth Southgate. 

The site explains: “Come on in, and join our club. It’s lovely, warm and fun in here, I promise. This is the home of my new world and, I very much hope, a part of yours too. At its heart is a YouTube channel – @amolrajanconnection – with daily explainers and a twice-weekly show, featuring some of the most interesting, influential, smart and dynamic people on the planet.

“On this website you can discover what’s coming soon, sign up for the live events I’m doing all around the UK, and become a member of what is obviously the most exciting new community on the planet.”

Of course, “like all the best clubs, the more you give to this one, the more you’ll get”, so there are a bunch of features only available to paying members. 

The tiers vary greatly 

It seems like a fun project for sure, but people on Twitter have zeroed in to one specific thing: The pricing. 

By clicking “join the club”, you’ll be met with varying subscription levels. The first, which is free, comes with: 

  • Exclusive weekly article from Amol
  • Newsletter (with other thoughts, show notes, book links and guest contributions from the week)
  • First to hear about live shows and events, news about Amol, merch and other perks or offers

The next tier is called Margarita, which is £5.99 a month with a 33 per cent discount on a yearly subscription. The features include: 

  • All the features in the free tier
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes content every week
  • Early access to weekly Q&A episode
  • Monthly members-only “Ask Me Anything” episode
  • Continue the connection in the members only ARC community (launching soon)
  • Exclusive early access to tickets for live events
  • 20% discount on members-only merch (launches October 2026)

For £10 a year, people studying at university can also get in on the action. They get everything in the free and Margarita tiers. 

The Amol Rajan Connection

Credit: The Amol Rajan Connection

But here’s where the price points start getting a little crazy. The fourth tier, called Negroni, is £299 a year and comes with: 

  • Everything in the Margarita and free tiers 
  • Virtual meet & greet with Amol
  • Free ticket to the annual ARC members event
  • Join the monthly “Ask Me Anything” livestream (launching in 2027)
  • 30% discount on members-only merch

The final tier, Piña Colada, is the whopper, but it is a lifetime membership for the small price of £999. Naturally, it comes with: 

  • Everything in Negroni tier PLUS
  • Meet & greet at all live events you attend
  • Name credits on the show
  • Name in the Patrons and Partners section of the website

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC and The Amol Rajan Connection

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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