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The Traitors has three identical diary rooms so several players can film at the same time

There are also six cloaks

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve ever wondered how 21 celebrities manage to spill all their suspicions into The Traitors’ diary room every day, there’s a rather clever behind-the-scenes trick involved.

Via BBC iPlayer

Despite the BBC show making it look as though every contestant takes turns sitting in the same elaborately decorated room to share their thoughts, there are actually three separate diary rooms inside Ardross Castle.

According to behind-the-scenes details revealed to The Sun, producers divide the 21 contestants into three groups of seven, with each group assigned its own diary room. Imagine trying to squeeze every single person into one room for interviews morning, noon and night. We’d be there until Christmas.

Of course, there is one fairly important catch: All three rooms have to look virtually identical. Otherwise, people might start wondering why the skull, table lamp and various other ornaments seem to be moving around between confessionals. That’s a lot of books to get right.

Via BBC iPlayer

That means the set designers had to recreate the same room three times over, right down to the decorative details that make the diary room so recognisable.

There’s another detail that might have escaped your attention. Despite there being just three Traitors at any one time, the castle contains six hooded cloaks.

No, Claudia Winkleman hasn’t secretly doubled the number of Traitors. The extra cloaks are there to accommodate contestants of different heights and sizes, so whoever gets selected for the role can wear one that fits properly.

With 21 celebrities to interview, three identical rooms to maintain and enough suspicious behaviour to fill an entire series, it turns out there’s a lot more going on behind those dramatic diary room confessionals than meets the eye.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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