The Tab
the tab do better campaign about sexual assault and misbehaviour at universities

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

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Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
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The Tab’s Do Better campaign is putting a focus on the problem of sexual assault at universities. We want to hear about your experiences with this issue, so we can learn how students are affected at universities across the UK. You could help by completing our survey.

Back in 2021, The Tab’s Do Better campaign discovered that reports of sexual misconduct at universities had more than doubled in just four years, and only one in 14 students who experienced sexual assault reported it to their university. Five years on, we want to paint a picture of how sexual misconduct and assault are impacting university students now.

If you are aged 18 or older, and currently attend a UK university, please consider taking the online survey. You can complete the survey below, or access it by pressing on this link.

The survey asks about your experiences of unwanted sexual contact, spiking and behaviour on group chats since you began university. It should take approximately five minutes to respond to all the questions. The survey is anonymous – we don’t collect your name or email address. Each section includes a “prefer not to say” option, in case there are any questions you do not feel comfortable answering.

Some questions in the survey address sexual assault and rape. If you feel affected by any of the issues mentioned in the survey, you can contact Rape Crisis England & Wales (rapecrisis.org.uk), Rape Crisis Scotland (rapecrisisscotland.org.uk), SurvivorsUK for men and non-binary people (survivorsuk.org), The Survivors Trust (thesurvivorstrust.org) or your university’s support services.

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

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Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
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