I knew about Sebastian, but I didn’t realise that four of The Celebrity Traitors cast are queer

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Representation matters, we know that, and The Celebrity Traitors is actually quite diverse when it comes to sexuality and gender identity. That isn’t to say it couldn’t be better, but having any queer representation on reality TV is basically a unicorn in 2026; often talked about but rarely seen.

Season two of The Celebrity Traitors is now at the midpoint, and not gonna lie, the queer talent has dominated the conversation so far.

Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft is openly queer

Actor Sebastian Croft identifies as queer, and he’s been out and proud for the majority of his career. I mean, he was in Heartstopper, which is about as unpolitically gay as you can get. Love it.

Recently, the actor-turned-singer revealed that he was outed by his own secret boyfriend at school. It led to years of bullying, but he got to redo his sixth form experience whilst filming Heartstopper.

According to the Heartstopper fandom and some juicy source claims from earlier this year, he was in a three-year secret relationship with Joe Locke.

I didn’t realise that Joe Lycett is bisexual

I was fully aware of Joe Lycett’s advocacy work in the LGBTQ+ space, and his love for male celebs such as Jonathan Bailey, but I didn’t know the specifics of his sexuality. Apparently, I’m not the only one, as there are quite a few people who have admitted to wrongly thinking he’s gay.

In reality, Joe Lycett is bisexual, and he has a child with a woman he keeps out of the public eye.

Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary in 2023

After rising to fame as Lady Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey came out as “fluid” and non-binary in 2023.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” they told The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting.”

It’s been great to see how easily the other celebs adopted their preferred pronouns, proving just how easy it is to be kind.

Myha’la is married to a man, but is queer

Myha’la’s vibey wedding pictures circulated after she was announced for The Celebrity Traitors, but that doesn’t discount the fact she is openly queer and bisexual.

“I feel really lucky that I’m no longer surrounded by people who quantify or qualify or compare their queerness to mine or to someone else’s or police how much space I can take up in any given community because of the optics or whatever,” she said earlier this year.

On the tired-ass criticism that bisexual women in heterosexual relationships are not queer, she added: “To be fair, none of y’all know how gay my man is. Come on now. You have no idea. And you’ll never know. You don’t know nothing about us at all, really. And like you said, it’s not secret; it’s just none of your business.”

These gorgeous people join the ranks of Celebrity Traitors’ long line of queer talent. Other names from season one include Alan Carr, Stephen Fry, Cat Burns, and Ruth Codd.

Now, we just need some dolls up in the castle.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Sebastian Croft/Instagram and BBC