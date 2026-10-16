The Tab

Joe Lycett has opened up about being bisexual, after addressing it on Celebrity Traitors

It comes after years of people making assumptions about him

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Joe Lycett has casually confirmed he’s bisexual on Celebrity Traitors, after James Blunt joked about him wanting the best of both worlds.

During last night’s episode, the comedian responded to the comment by saying: “Well yes, I’m bisexual.”

And just like that, Joe dropped a little reminder that there’s more to his sexuality than some people might assume.

The comedian has previously spoken about how his camp humour and cheeky on-screen persona have led people to make assumptions about his identity. He’s also been open about identifying as both bisexual and pansexual, explaining that the latter is arguably the most accurate description of how he experiences attraction.

Joe discussed the topic in a conversation with broadcaster Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, admitting that the way people see him publicly has sometimes become tangled up with his actual identity.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

He explained that some people were surprised when he became a dad in October 2024.

“Lots of people were surprised when I had a child with a woman, because they were like: ‘But you’re the gay man.’”

Joe went on to explain that he’d never actually described himself as gay.

“And I’ve never said that I’m gay because I’ve never been gay. But because I’m camp and I do innuendo and all those sorts of things, people have this idea of what that is.”

The comedian welcomed his first child with his partner in 2024, sharing the news after keeping the pregnancy and their relationship private. He refers to his girlfriend by the pseudonym Denise, and generally keeps details about their life together out of the spotlight.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

His announcement was unexpected enough that some people initially wondered whether he was pulling another one of his famous pranks.

Joe has also spoken about his sexuality with drag performer Bimini Bon Boulash, explaining that there was a “brief period” when he thought he was gay because he was attracted to men. He then began questioning whether that label fully described him.

He’s previously said he sometimes uses the word bisexual because it’s an easy way to explain his sexuality to people who are familiar with the term. However, he believes pansexual is the more accurate description.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC, Instagram

More on: Celebrity The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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