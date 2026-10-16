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Rob Beckett was happy to be murdered on Celebrity Traitors because he desperately needed a break

He’s ready for a day off

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Rob Beckett has taken getting murdered on Celebrity Traitors surprisingly well, and his reason for being ready to go home is painfully relatable.

The comedian survived five episodes of the show before Traitors Maya Jama, James Acaster and Hannah Fry finally took him out in a murder in plain sight. While he would have happily stuck around for longer, Rob reckons he’s had a pretty decent run.

Via BBC

Reflecting on his exit, Rob admitted: “I’m a bit sad because I would have liked to have gone further.

“But a killing in plain sight, I’ve managed to get a Traitor, I’ve got a couple of faithfuls wrong at the banishments, I’ve done some missions, done the breakfast… I feel like I’ve done almost all of it.”

And then there’s the small matter of going home to his family. Rob, who is a dad of two, revealed he’d been missing his children, so getting murdered wasn’t exactly the worst thing that could have happened to him.

“I was really missing the kids, so I’m happy to go,” he said. “The kids wanted me to do it, and I’ve done five episodes and been murdered. So that’s enough, let daddy have a day off.”

Rob’s departure came during a game of hide-and-seek with fellow Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Unfortunately, the challenge ended with Rob being murdered, and he now reckons he might have made a different call if he’d thought things through.

Via BBC

He explained that he’d assumed Ross was unlikely to be targeted because so many people already suspected him. In Rob’s mind, the Traitors would surely leave Ross alive to face the firing squad at the next Round Table.

Looking back, he thinks he should have gone for the key himself rather than letting Leigh-Anne take it.

“First of all, I’m a gentleman. I can’t do that,” he said. “Secondly, I don’t want hate off the Mixers. I don’t need Little Mixers on my case because I left Leigh-Anne out in the cold.”

Rob’s not just thinking about his own exit, either. He’s already got a dream ending in mind, and it involves James Acaster getting thoroughly outnumbered.

“The ultimate finale would be Leigh-Anne, Jerry (Hall) and Romesh staring down Acaster,” he said. “Three on one and they take his sorry ass to the cleaners.”

It’s a very specific vision, but we’d absolutely watch it.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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