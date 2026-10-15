The Tab

King Kenny is obvious, but so many of The Celebrity Traitors cast don’t use their real names

Miranda Hart made the right call

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Having a stage name is pretty normal in the world of show business, but I didn’t realise quite how many of The Celebrity Traitors cast are using variations of their real names. 

Perhaps the most obvious is King Kenny. Though the moniker works in the YouTube and boxing circles, he was actually born Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie. 

But then I did some digging and realised that most of the cast have switched up their names. 

James Blunt is not using his birth name 

Credit: BBC

I was today years old when I discovered that James Blunt is not technically called James Blunt. His real name is James Hillier Blount, and I completely understand. James Blount sounds like James Blunt, but from Temu. 

Romesh Ranganathan uses his middle name

Credit: BBC

Romesh Ranganathan’s real name is actually Jonathan Romesh Ranganathan, and his parents gave him that name as a way to prevent potential discrimination. Ironically, because he was always called Romesh at home, he didn’t realise his legal name was Jonathan until the teacher read it out at school.

It’s become a staple of his stand-up routines. 

I think it’s obvious why Miranda Hart switched up her name

Credit: BBC

When Miranda Hart started working in show business, her agent urged her to drop the second part of her last name. Her full name is Miranda Hart-Dyke, and I think it’s very clear why she changed it. 

Richard E. Grant also gave his real name a twist 

Credit: BBC

Credit: BBC

Originally from South Africa, the actor was born Richard Grant Esterhuysen. He switched around his middle and last names, cutting down Esterhuysen to a firm E. 

Myha’la is basically like Madonna 

Credit: BBC

Myha’la Herrold is the name that the actress was born with, but she dropped the last name because she didn’t feel that it matched her identity. Now she’s like Madonna or Cher. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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