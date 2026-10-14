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Celebrity Traitors fans think Romesh Ranganathan or Rob Beckett will be the next Faithful out

People have worked it out

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Celebrity Traitors could be about to lose one of its most entertaining contestants, and people think they’ve spotted a pretty convincing reason why Romesh Ranganathan could be next on the chopping block.

The latest episode left things on a cliffhanger after Leigh-Anne Pinnock was chosen to receive protection from the Traitors. Claudia Winkleman set James Acaster, Maya Jama and Professor Hannah Fry a particularly creepy challenge, tasking them with playing a twisted version of Hide and Seek in the woods.

Via BBC

The trio had to select four contestants to hide inside separate crypts before hunting down the person they wanted to eliminate. Leigh-Anne ended up being the one chosen to receive the key, leaving viewers speculating about who the Traitors will target instead.

The remaining options include Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett and Ross Kemp, and people are already trying to work out which one makes the most sense to murder.

While getting rid of Leigh-Anne might seem tempting, some people reckon leaving her in the game could be more useful. Ross and Leigh-Anne have both attracted suspicion, meaning eliminating either of them could actually make things easier for the remaining Faithfuls.

Via BBC

However, Romesh and Rob have developed a noticeable alliance, making one of them a potentially strategic target. And if the Traitors are looking for someone who has been asking the right questions at the roundtable, Romesh could be in trouble.

One viewer shared their prediction on X writing: “It’s either Romesh or Rob who will be murdered, isn’t it? Ross and Leigh-Anne look more suspicious if left in the game.”

Another viewer suggested that Romesh’s recent contributions could be precisely why the Traitors would want him gone. They wrote: “Romesh should’ve gotten the key cause he’s been spitting facts lately, Leanne and Ross have heat so the #Traitors weren’t going to get rid of them.”

It’s not just his alliance with Rob that could put him at risk. Romesh has been making some pretty sharp observations during the roundtables, which could make him a threat to the Traitors if he continues connecting the dots.

Of course, the Traitors could still go in a completely different direction. But if they’re worried about Romesh working things out, getting rid of him before he can cause any more trouble could be a very tempting option.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC/YouTube

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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