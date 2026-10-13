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Celebrity Traitors could have SEVEN Traitors, as BBC mural hints at a series of betrayals

A former Traitor reckons it’s about to get seriously messy

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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A former Traitor reckons Celebrity Traitors is about to get seriously messy, with as many as seven Traitors potentially appearing throughout the series thanks to a suspicious BBC mural.

Via BBC

Hugo, who appeared as a Traitor in series four of The Traitors, thinks this year’s celebrity spin-off will be packed with recruitments and backstabbing, with contestants potentially turning on their fellow Traitors to stay in the game.

And he’s pointed to a rather telling detail in Manchester that could hint at what’s coming next.

Speaking to The Tab, Hugo revealed there is an official BBC mural, featuring a scoreboard. He reckons the wording could be a massive clue that we’re about to see a whole lot more Traitors recruited, and some seriously brutal betrayals along the way.

Via BBC

“There’s a kind of Easter egg,” Hugo explained. “There’s a mural on the wall in Manchester, and it’s the official BBC mural, and it says ‘Banishments, Recruitments, Betrayals’.”

He continued: “I think that tells you that we’re going to get a lot of recruitment. And betrayal, by definition, that means one traitor going against another, doesn’t it?”

 
 
 
 
 
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Hugo reckons the number of people who take on the Traitor role could reach seven over the course of the series, with contestants prepared to throw each other under the bus to protect themselves.

According to Hugo, the result could be a much faster-paced series than the first celebrity edition, where the Faithful took until episode seven of nine to discover a Traitor.

“This time it’s going to be the opposite. It’s going to be really, really fast and furious, I think,” he said.

Hugo also reckons friendships could make the betrayals even better, particularly with comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan competing alongside each other.

Via BBC

“It’d be even better if it was friend on friend,” he said. “I can’t wait to see how that plays out.”

If Hugo’s prediction is right, we could be in for a series where nobody can trust anyone, not even the people wearing the same cloak.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured images credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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