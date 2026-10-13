Celebrity Traitors’ Myha’la responds as some claim she was banished because she’s Black

She spoke to the ‘unconscious racial and cultural bias’ that ‘exists in this game’

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Amidst ongoing conversations about the treatment of people of colour on reality TV, Celebrity Traitors star Myha’la has responded to claims of racism and “unconscious bias.”

Whether we’re willing to admit it or not, unconscious bias and its many manifestations inform practically everything. The same goes for reality TV too, and it comes up frequently on shows like Love Island, Big Brother, and MAFS.

On The Celebrity Traitors this year, the first two people either murdered or banished were Myha’la and Amol Rajan.

It started a conversation on the internet, with people arguing that being suspicious of POC contestants with little evidence is an example of that “unconscious bias.”

One person argued: “#CelebrityTraitors just proving my point of racial bias once again, the ganging up on Myha’la was horrible and it came from Julie and surprisingly Bella Ramsey – it’s white unconscious bias. Notice how no Black people voted Myha’la???”

“White people on The Traitors after unanimously voting off a Black woman ‘wow, I can’t believe we actually got that so wrong!’” someone else said.

Myha’la has now weighed in about bias on The Celebrity Traitors

After clocking the conversation, which made its way to her Instagram stories, Myha’la shared her perspective on the ongoing bias argument.

“You, my love, were banished because you are black,” the person wrote.

In response, the actress said: “I sealed my own fate! And that early in the game there is VERY little to grasp on to, and I gave them… a lot. I’m not saying it’s right, I’m not saying racism doesn’t exist, but I do have to defend my dear friends on this show who in no way consciously put bias on me because of my race.”

Though she argued that her banishment could not be reduced to racism alone, Myha’la acknowledged that bias exists in The Celebrity Traitors. It was something she was aware of going in.

“I do agree that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in this game where my authenticity or honesty or the ways in which I choose to express myself look suspicious to people who are unfamiliar with people like me,” she said, adding in another line, “I totally agree! It is exhausting, and we have every right to be tired of it. Sending love to you.”

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Featured image credit: BBC