‘Am I gonna cry?’: Myha’la just found out who the Traitors are after being brutally banished

In the clip, Myha’la goes through so many emotions

5 hours ago

In a brutal conclusion to the game she adored, actress Myha’la was banished by her fellow Faithfuls in Thursday’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors.

After successfully kicking Richard E. Grant to the curb earlier in the episode, the Faithfuls were certain they’d caught another Traitor red-handed. That person was Myha’la, and admittedly, she did make herself look quite suspicious.

The theory was championed by the group Maya Jama referred to as a “crew”, comprised of Bella Ramsey, Sebastian Croft, and Julie Hesmondhalgh. Julie later admitted that she went power-hungry.

Myha’la now knows who the Traitors are

On The Celebrity Traitors’ aftershow, Uncloaked, Myha’la sat down to talk about her experience on the show. She was definitely disappointed, but had a great time nontheless and described the experience as “oh my god”. The after-show’s host, Ed Gamble, then offered her an ominous slip of paper containing the names of the Traitors.

The first name, which was James’, took her aback as she placed her hand across her forehead. She was stunned, to say the least, and went through so many emotions in just a few seconds.

“Oh my god, so good,” she reacted. “So good. Oh, it’s so good. Oh, bless him. I hope he wins; I hope he wins. I think he might win. Heck yeah, he’s doing a good job. He’s coming off as so noble. Oh, it’s genius.”

The next name was the newest Traitor, Hannah Fry, and Myha’la responded: “Yeah, duh! She’s playing an incredible game. She’s the smartest person in the room.”

The biggest reaction definitely came with the final name: Maya Jama.

Mouth aghast, she said: “Am I gonna cry? I can’t breathe. Oh. My. God. It’s Maya, damn it.”

Myha’la is pretty steadfast in her belief that the Traitors will win The Celebrity Traitors 2026.

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Featured image credit: BBC