The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

21 hours ago

If you asked me to list all the things the cast of The Celebrity Traitors don’t need, at the top would be money, because spoiler alert: They’re all rich.

The show’s reputation means it attracts some of the biggest names in the world, as they all want to see how well they’d perform in the castle. Now, we’ve given you a rundown of the net worths of the cast this year, but how does that compare overall?

Here is a rich is list of all the celebs who have ever appeared on The Celebrity Traitors.

8. Richard E Grant – £6million

According to various different estimations, Richard E Grant has earned himself a very comfortable net worth of £6million from his acting career. That places him low down here, but remember, this is just the richest of the rich.

7. Michael Sheen – £10million

Everyone knows something Michael Sheen has been in, from his eclectic career across TV, film and stage. He’s now estimated to be worth around £10million.

6. Alan Carr – £10million

Up next is comedian, host and all round TV personality Alan Carr. He is also estimated to be worth £10million, mainly thanks to his countless ventures in the world of standup, presenting, and taking part in any show that will take him (I’m not complaining).

5. James Blunt – £14.5million

Singer James Blunt has had a huge career, which has seemingly earned him a net worth of £14.5million. Do you think he ever opens up his banking app and whispers, “you’re beautiful”?

4. Leigh-Anne Pinnock – £18million

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made pretty much all her money from Little Mix. They quickly became one of the biggest girl bands the UK has ever produced. Need I say more? Her net worth is literally a quarter of what Little Mix has been valued at.

3. Jonathan Ross – £30million

Jonathan Ross has an estimated net worth of £30million, this is thanks to his work as a broadcaster, across TV and radio presenting, as well as advertisements. I mean, he has his own talk show.

2. Stephen Fry – £30million

Just missing out on top spot is Stephen Fry. His money has come from years and years of acting in films, theatre and TV shows, as well as narrating Harry Potter and Paddington audiobooks, and writing books. Of course, a lot of us know him from panel show QI, and as one of the smartest people on the planet.

1. Jerry Hall – £53million

Supermodel Jerry Hall is the richest of the bunch, with a ginormous estimated net worth of £53million. She is a legendary model and actress, who has been known across the world since the ’70s. She’s widely known as one of the most photographed women of her generation.

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