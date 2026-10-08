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James Blunt confirms odd Celebrity Traitors plan is the reason he said Hannah was a Traitor

Some have argued his confirmation breaks the rules

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Towards the end of The Celebrity Traitors’ first roundtable last week, James Blunt confused the nation when he suggested that Professor Hannah Fry was the recruited Traitor. 

After her partner, Jerry Hall, left her at risk of being murdered because she couldn’t stay in a hole for more than five seconds, Hannah Fry attended the roundtable with her other Faithfuls. Though she was wise beyond her years, which was to be expected from a big-brained mathematician, James Blunt threw a spanner in the works. 

Credit: BBC

Credit: BBC

He argued that to stay in the game, the Traitors would’ve killed a big threat and recruited another. He was right on that part, because that’s exactly what Richard E. Grant and Maya Jama did, but he wrongly dubbed Hannah that recruited Traitor. In reality, it was James Acaster. At the time, many people took that moment as the singer throwing his fellow Faithful under the bus. 

“How DARE James Blunt accuse PROFESSOR Hannah Fry of being a Traitor for no reason,” one person said. 

Another wrote: “Ross not realising that he dropped himself in it with his ridiculous paranoia. James B *almost* getting it, but turning his gaze on Hannah instead of James A. Hannah summing up how chaotic the Traitors must be.”

But as it turns out, there was a method to his madness. 

James Blunt said Hannah Fry was a Traitor for a reason 

Credit: BBC

Credit: BBC

James Blunt has been posting on Instagram about The Celebrity Traitors, and while I won’t comment on his claim that mayonnaise helps with nipple chafing, he did use one simple word to confirm a theory. 

Beneath one of his posts, one person claimed: “I’d like to think it’s a tactic to keep her in the game. If her name is brought up the Traitors are less likely to murder her.”

He replied, “Bingo”, in the comments, pointing out there was a logical reason for the shocking moment. 

Though the move could, of course, backfire on Hannah, there is some logic behind suggesting her name. If Maya and Richard believe that people are suspicious of Hannah, putting her at risk of banishment, they’re less likely to murder her first. Instead, they’d proboably opt for Jerry, which is karma for quitting the buried alive game. 

Ironically, the confirmation has pushed some people to question whether he technically broke the rules. The celebs have to sign iron-clad NDAs, so surely revealing your game plan breaks it? Still, the BBC hasn’t condemned his social media activity. This week’s episodes will show whether the gambit paid off.

I can’t tell if it’s genius or sloppy. 

For all the latest news about Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC 

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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