I didn’t know how strict The Celebrity Traitors rules are, and most of them we don’t see

2 days ago

Watching the chaos unfold on The Celebrity Traitors is gripping, but behind the scenes, there are various rules and regulations that ensure the show keeps moving forward.

Some rules are obvious, like not saying “I’m a Traitor,” which essentially breaks the Traitor’s oath. We all know who I’m referring to, don’t we, Richard E. Grant?

“Do you commit to lie and deceive throughout this game? Are you willing to murder one of your fellow players every single night? And do you vow to keep your identity and the identity of your fellow Traitors a secret?” the oath reads.

But there are other regulations behind the scenes, and some even carry hefty fines.

Cast have to hand over the mobile devices

Once you’re in The Celebrity Traitors, you’re in it for the long haul, and that means giving up your connections to the outside world. There’s no checking your Instagram notifications or keeping up your Duolingo streak.

Instead, the celebs are issued an old-fashioned mobile without access to the wider world, but it’s only to be used in emergency situations. Checking the footie score doesn’t qualify, I don’t think.

They don’t stay at the castle

First-time Traitors viewers might be stunned to learn that the celebs don’t stay at the swanky Ardross Castle estate. Instead, they’re shipped off to nearby hotels.

There’s security posted on the floor to ensure the celebs stay in their rooms and away from scheming, and Jonathan Ross said that personal requests are slid under their doors for producers to read.

They can’t talk about the game away from the camera

This is a pretty standard rule on reality TV, and it ensures that all the drama can be sifted through during the editing process. The last thing you want is Richard E. Grant dropping his iconic bombshells when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“You don’t see the cameras. The cameras must be everywhere,” former Traitors star Fiona Hughes told The Sun.

“So there’s cameras everywhere, and you were mic’d up for hours and hours and hours per day. And of course, since [I was] the Secret Traitor, I didn’t know what time I was getting home, because you were there long after the other Traitors have gone as well. So it was the length of the days that were very, very long.

Everything they do is controlled

From popping to the gym to taking a leisurely stroll around the grounds, literally everything the celebrities do is catalogued, controlled, or mandated. Again, it’s to stop those pesky big moments happening away from the cameras.

That also includes smoke and vape breaks, so there’s no running off for a puff when the roundtable gets tense.

There’s an alcohol limit

I, for one, would be thrilled to watch a drunken debate between Traitors and Faithfuls, but there’s a two-drink-per-night limit drink per night, according to former civilian contestants.

Of course, NDAs are a big part of the game

Much like literally every other reality TV show, non-disclosure agreements are employed to keep mouths shut and secrets behind closed doors.

Fiona explained: “I know before I went into the show, when I knew I was going in, I had to sign this NDA and I read the fine print and everything. And I said to Gwynne, my husband, ‘oh my goodness, Gwynne, we could end up losing £250,000’. And he said, ‘I’m not selling this house if you make a boo.'”

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Featured image credit: BBC