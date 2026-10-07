Celebrity Traitors stars have to leave the castle every night, just like regular contestants

2 days ago

Celebrity Traitors might have a seriously huge cast, but when it comes to where they sleep, it turns out they don’t get any special treatment.

Despite Michael Sheen, Richard E Grant, Maya Jama and co spending their days plotting around the very grand Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the celebrities don’t actually get to stay there overnight.

In fact, their sleeping arrangements are the same as those used for the regular series of The Traitors. During filming, the cast are taken away from Ardross Castle and stay at a hotel near Inverness Airport, around a 30 to 40-minute drive from where all the Round Table drama takes place.

Multiple sources connected to the show have confirmed the arrangements to The Tab, while Alan Cumming, host of the US version of The Traitors, has previously revealed that the cast staying at the same filming location were housed at the airport hotel too.

“They all stayed in the hotel in the Inverness airport,” Cumming previously revealed. “How glamorous – you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel.”

And before anyone starts wondering why the BBC isn’t simply putting its celebrity contestants up in the castle, there’s a pretty straightforward explanation: Ardross Castle isn’t actually a hotel.

The castle’s website describes it as a venue for weddings and events, as well as a filming location, and confirms it has been used for both the UK and US versions of The Traitors.

“The Castle is not a hotel and we do not let individual rooms,” the estate says.

There is also a slightly sneaky bit of Traitors TV magic involved. Those scenes where contestants appear to head off to their castle bedrooms after a dramatic day of lying and accusing each other are staged for the cameras. Once filming is finished, the players are actually taken away from Ardross Castle and back to their accommodation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ardross Castle (@ardrosscastle)

Each contestant is driven away individually in their own car, with blacked-out windows so they can’t see or communicate with the other players.

Claudia Winkleman has previously said contestants have to go directly to their individual accommodation once filming wraps, meaning there’s no casual post-Round Table gossip session where everyone can compare notes.

It might seem slightly underwhelming compared with the glamorous castle setting we see on screen, but the celebrity contestants are essentially getting the same treatment as everyone who has played the civilian version of the show.

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Featured image via BBC