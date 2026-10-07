The Tab

Romesh Ranganathan’s friendship with Rob Beckett could seriously backfire on Celebrity Traitors

A close friend has spoken out

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett might be best mates, but their friendship could become a serious problem when they’re both trying to survive the Celebrity Traitors.

Having your best mate by your side in a castle full of liars sounds ideal, until you remember the entire game revolves around working out who you can actually trust.

Via BBC

Comedian Brennan Reece, who has worked with both Romesh and Rob, thinks knowing each other so well could ultimately be their downfall, particularly if one of them is handed a Traitor role.

“I think they’re going to be each other’s downfall. I honestly believe that, especially if one of them is picked to be a Traitor. I can see a world where if Rob’s picked to be a traitor, he’d tell Romesh.”

Which would be a fairly bold move considering the whole point of being a Traitor is, you know, keeping it a secret.

But Brennan thinks the pair would be paying particularly close attention to each other if one of them started acting suspiciously.

“They’ll be watching out for each other’s tails. That’s how it’ll work because if I was in there with one of my best mates I’d be sort of watching their every move to see if they’re acting differently.”

Via Sky

And that could make their friendship a bit of a double-edged sword. Having someone you trust in the castle could be a huge advantage, but knowing them really well also means you’re probably going to notice when something isn’t quite right.

Brennan also reckons Romesh isn’t actually anything like the famously “miffed” character he often plays on screen.

Speaking to OLBG, he described Romesh as the “opposite” of that persona and said he’s one of the “most genuine, lovely, and upbeat” people in the Celebrity Traitors cast.

As for Rob, Brennan says what you see is very much what you get.

“I’ve only met Rob a handful of times and he is the most normal, naturally funny man. He is exactly what you see when he’s on his podcast or in interviews or on TV. I think he says what he thinks, which I love about him.

Via BBC

“With Rob, the surprising thing about him will be that if he thinks someone’s being a bit of an idiot, he’ll probably call them out. He’s quite an outspoken person, but not in an aggressive way. He will literally speak his mind.”

Which could make him either incredibly useful at the round table or an absolute nightmare for anyone trying to keep their head down.

And the comedians already have another reason to be nervous. After Alan Carr won last year’s series as a Traitor, Brennan thinks the game is now “ruined” for comedians, who could find themselves under much closer scrutiny this time around.

So if Romesh and Rob want to make it to the end, they might have to master the one thing their friendship makes particularly difficult: Not immediately knowing what the other one is thinking.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

I didn’t know how strict The Celebrity Traitors rules are, and most of them we don’t see

Praised Farage to full-on socialist: The Celebrity Traitors who are surprisingly super political

The Traitors is inspired by a dark true story and it starts with a 1629 shipwreck

Latest

New report from University of York exposes hidden poverty in city

Esme Hills

The University of York’s Cost of Living Research Group uncovers modern-day deprivation and inequality in the city

I interviewed Christa Pike 20 years ago, and meeting her will stick with me forever

Hayley Soen

‘She knows she wasted her life’

Far-right commentator driven off campus after clash with protesters

Harry Gillingham

Students protested the presence of Montgomery Toms outside a University of Bristol study centre

We were barely born when Madeleine McCann went missing, so why can’t Gen-Z stop thinking about her?

Hayley Soen

‘Someone the same age as you never got to enjoy life as you have’

‘Am I gonna cry?’: Myha’la just found out who the Traitors are after being brutally banished

Kieran Galpin

In the clip, Myha’la goes through so many emotions

unite student accommodation halls

Unite cuts the rent of some student accommodation, including in Nottingham and Sheffield

Claudia Cox

Unite struggled to fill rooms in some halls

Non-profit Enough distributes self-swap DNA kits at unis, but some students are concerned

Claudia Cox

Police warned ‘these kits can create false expectations’

Banished Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant reacts to James and Maya’s roundtable betrayal

Kieran Galpin

The Traitors did not stick together

Experts rank The Celebrity Traitors cast by who has the highest lying potential, based on science

Hayley Soen

Maya Jama scored 9/10

Looking for a cheap night out in Manchester – here are the best spots the city has to offer

Eva Schofield

Happy hour spots for when your bank balance is low but a night out is much needed

Bella Ramsey on Celebrity Traitors made me nervous as a queer person, but then came Ross Kemp

Kieran Galpin

They’re already shaping up to be a weapon at the roundtable

Yasmin from Love Island 2026

Yasmin bags her first big money brand deal after the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

She’s thriving

Lancaster city centre record store and coffee shop announces its closure

Charlotte Hutchinson

The business owners are ‘passionate about the local music scene’

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

Hayley Soen

Some of them probs live in castles already

Yes Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant is kooky, but the range of his roles already proved that

Kieran Galpin

Turns out I’ve been watching Richard for years and didn’t realise it

The chunky net worths of the Celebrity Traitors’ actors, ranked from not bad to obscenely rich

Kieran Galpin

I will happily accept their appearance fees

Richard E Grant doesn’t drink on Celebrity Traitors, because his body can’t process alcohol

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a rogue fact

the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Claudia Cox

Traitors could use confirmation bias to their advantage

We gave Liverpool uni accommodations dating profiles and they’re painfully accurate

Hannah Auckland

Ride the 699 for me?

the celebrity traitors maya jama a traitor and some other ones who are faithfuls

Infamous Secret Traitor Fiona warns of how the Celebrity Traitors may take each other down

Claudia Cox

Fiona believes Maya Jama ‘needs to be careful’