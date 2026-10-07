Romesh Ranganathan’s friendship with Rob Beckett could seriously backfire on Celebrity Traitors

2 days ago

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett might be best mates, but their friendship could become a serious problem when they’re both trying to survive the Celebrity Traitors.

Having your best mate by your side in a castle full of liars sounds ideal, until you remember the entire game revolves around working out who you can actually trust.

Comedian Brennan Reece, who has worked with both Romesh and Rob, thinks knowing each other so well could ultimately be their downfall, particularly if one of them is handed a Traitor role.

“I think they’re going to be each other’s downfall. I honestly believe that, especially if one of them is picked to be a Traitor. I can see a world where if Rob’s picked to be a traitor, he’d tell Romesh.”

Which would be a fairly bold move considering the whole point of being a Traitor is, you know, keeping it a secret.

But Brennan thinks the pair would be paying particularly close attention to each other if one of them started acting suspiciously.

“They’ll be watching out for each other’s tails. That’s how it’ll work because if I was in there with one of my best mates I’d be sort of watching their every move to see if they’re acting differently.”

And that could make their friendship a bit of a double-edged sword. Having someone you trust in the castle could be a huge advantage, but knowing them really well also means you’re probably going to notice when something isn’t quite right.

Brennan also reckons Romesh isn’t actually anything like the famously “miffed” character he often plays on screen.

Speaking to OLBG, he described Romesh as the “opposite” of that persona and said he’s one of the “most genuine, lovely, and upbeat” people in the Celebrity Traitors cast.

As for Rob, Brennan says what you see is very much what you get.

“I’ve only met Rob a handful of times and he is the most normal, naturally funny man. He is exactly what you see when he’s on his podcast or in interviews or on TV. I think he says what he thinks, which I love about him.

“With Rob, the surprising thing about him will be that if he thinks someone’s being a bit of an idiot, he’ll probably call them out. He’s quite an outspoken person, but not in an aggressive way. He will literally speak his mind.”

Which could make him either incredibly useful at the round table or an absolute nightmare for anyone trying to keep their head down.

And the comedians already have another reason to be nervous. After Alan Carr won last year’s series as a Traitor, Brennan thinks the game is now “ruined” for comedians, who could find themselves under much closer scrutiny this time around.

So if Romesh and Rob want to make it to the end, they might have to master the one thing their friendship makes particularly difficult: Not immediately knowing what the other one is thinking.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC