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The celebs who turned down going on The Celebrity Traitors, and now regret it

‘If I’d had known’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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For the celebs, going on The Celebrity Traitors is a big opportunity to make some money for a charity. But, it also helps that it looks like a really fun show to take part in. So, it might be a bit surprising to know there are plenty of celebs who have turned down The Celebrity Traitors.

What might not be all that surprising, is that a lot of them regret that choice. For various reasons, different faces have been approached but said no. Having seen how popular the show is now, that might not have ended up being the smartest choice. 

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer turned down The Celebrity Traitors

via ITV

Danny Dyer was apparently approached for the show, but at the time, he’d never watched the civilian version, so took no interest. Now he’s said he regrets this, and nobody has asked him since. Ouch. 

Lorraine Kelly

via ITV

Lorraine Kelly, in classic her style, was “too busy” to do The Celebrity Traitors. I mean, if she’s too busy to do her own show half the time, what did another one expect? Anyway, she later hinted she regretted this decision, when she told Joe Wilkinson: “If I’d had known you were on The Traitors, I’d have been there as well.”

Martin Lewis

via ITV

Martin Lewis knows everything, about everyone. No secret gets past this man. He’d make an excellent recruit for the show, but the idea our Money Saving Expert might become a Traitor doesn’t sit right with me. It would seem he feels the same, but is now “gutted” he didn’t end up on the show.

“I’m no Traitor, sadly,” he said on Instagram. “I’ve got FOMO looking at the Celebrity Traitors line-up. I was asked if I wanted to do it, but said no as I couldn’t commit the time. I hadn’t watched it then, but watched the last series after that and loved it. So now I feel a little gutted – though I still don’t have the time. Sigh!”

Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones turned down The Celebrity Traitors

via ITV

Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones has said she would love to do the show and has been asked, but her regret would come because there’s one thing holding her back. 

According to the Daily Mail, she said: “I want to address this. I was asked about doing it. I do love the show and did think, ‘Wouldn’t it be great?’ But then I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, I’d have to swim in a lake, put on a wetsuit.’ So I’d rather watch it. I’m not doing it.”

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper

via ITV

According to reports, Daisy May and Charlie Cooper were meant to be on The Celebrity Traitors, but then turned it down last minute. They apparently didn’t want to be away from their young families, which is very fair. 

Richard Osman

via BBC

Does anyone else think this show is just perfect for Richard Osman? He was asked for series one, but declined.

“I said I would only do it if I could be a Traitor,’ he told Good Morning Britain. “I couldn’t bear  if I [were] a Faithful. That thing where you go back to your room at night, and you’re just lying there, [while] three people up in that tower, having a load of fun in cloaks and filming something.”

Because the BBC couldn’t confirm he’d get his demands, he wasn’t cast. He definitely regrets being that picky. 

One person most definitely doesn’t regret it 

Miriam Margolyes turned down The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

One person who most definitely doesn’t regret their decision to turn down the show is Miriam Margolyes. Speaking at Cheltenham Festival, she said: “I was offered this job. No. Just recently and I can’t think of anything I’d rather less do. I’m not into that. I’ve never watched it, I don’t intend to watch it.”

That’s that one then. 

For all the latest news about Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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