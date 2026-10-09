The Tab

Bella Ramsey on Celebrity Traitors made me nervous as a queer person, but then came Ross Kemp

They’re already shaping up to be a weapon at the roundtable

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Bella Ramsey is quickly becoming a standout on The Celebrity Traitors, and thankfully, my fears over a non-binary person being on undoubtedly the most popular TV show of this decade are starting to dissipate. 

The importance of representation, especially on reality TV, shouldn’t need explaining in 2026. It’s hard to describe the feeling of seeing a slice of your community on screen, but of course, it comes with its own drawbacks. It opens up that person, and the wider community, to scrutiny and backlash based solely on their sexuality, gender identity, or pronouns – not on the substance of their character. We see it far too often on shows like Big Brother. 

In 2023, after rising to fame as Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary, adopting they/them pronouns. 

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” they told The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting.”

Credit: BBC

Though embraced by the vast majority of queer people at the time, Bella, of course recieved flak from the LGB without the T crowd, some straight people, and those brandishing the JK-Rowling approved flag of disapproval. 

“Everywhere you look the trans community is constantly inflicted with negativity and politics. I think we’re going backwards,” they later said. 

And they would be right. Between 2022 and 2025, YouGov reported that scepticism towards transgender rights had grown across the board. The change was reflected in the rest of the LGBTQ+ community too, with the United Kingdom dropping to rank 22 out of 49 on ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Map. We were once in first place. 

That fear is very real right now, even moreso for people who aren’t conforming to the sex they were assigned at birth. So I was prepared, prepared to wince when one of this year’s Celebrity Traitors crop used the wrong pronouns when talking about Bella; inciting the internet’s unique brand of bigotry in support of that celeb. 

But then came famed hard-man Ross Kemp. 

The reaction to Bella Ramsey being non-binary has been… hopeful? 

Credit: HBO

The beauty of Traitors, both the celeb version and the civilian one, is that people from all walks of life come together under the unifying banners of Traitor and Faithful. Of course, that comes with unique perspectives, experiences, and beliefs. 

Watching the very first episode of The Celebrity Traitors season two, I was waiting for the moment someone used “she” or “her” when referring to Bella Ramsey

Their first big moment came when Bella put the captain’s hat on Ross Kemp, who immediately spiralled with paranoia. Then, during one of his to-camera interviews, he spoke about Bella with the correct “they” pronoun, and I was genuinely taken aback. It was simple, a four-letter word that would have meant nothing to most viewers, but everything to Bella. The rest of the cast followed in episode three, and to my knowledge, Bella’s pronouns were used correctly each and every time. 

Ironically, it’s forced me to think about my own judgements, even if they were born from fears about the ongoing decline of queer acceptance at a national level. I wrongly judged some of the older celebs before they’d even appeared on screen. 

But if one thing has been made crystal clear by just three episodes of Bella Ramsey on The Celebrity Traitors: It’s not hard to be kind, it’s not difficult to switch up our language to accommodate someone else, and respect is easy – if you choose it. 

Three episodes of reality TV have reminded us of something the “culture wars” desperately want us to forget: Queer people aren’t asking for the world. Just a basic human decency. 

If Ross Kemp can do it, you can too. 

Featured image credit: Scott Garfitt/True Brit/Shutterstock

More on: LGBTQ+ Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

The chunky net worths of the Celebrity Traitors’ actors, ranked from not bad to obscenely rich

the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Latest

New report from University of York exposes hidden poverty in city

Esme Hills

The University of York’s Cost of Living Research Group uncovers modern-day deprivation and inequality in the city

I interviewed Christa Pike 20 years ago, and meeting her will stick with me forever

Hayley Soen

‘She knows she wasted her life’

Far-right commentator driven off campus after clash with protesters

Harry Gillingham

Students protested the presence of Montgomery Toms outside a University of Bristol study centre

We were barely born when Madeleine McCann went missing, so why can’t Gen-Z stop thinking about her?

Hayley Soen

‘Someone the same age as you never got to enjoy life as you have’

‘Am I gonna cry?’: Myha’la just found out who the Traitors are after being brutally banished

Kieran Galpin

In the clip, Myha’la goes through so many emotions

unite student accommodation halls

Unite cuts the rent of some student accommodation, including in Nottingham and Sheffield

Claudia Cox

Unite struggled to fill rooms in some halls

Non-profit Enough distributes self-swap DNA kits at unis, but some students are concerned

Claudia Cox

Police warned ‘these kits can create false expectations’

Banished Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant reacts to James and Maya’s roundtable betrayal

Kieran Galpin

The Traitors did not stick together

Experts rank The Celebrity Traitors cast by who has the highest lying potential, based on science

Hayley Soen

Maya Jama scored 9/10

Looking for a cheap night out in Manchester – here are the best spots the city has to offer

Eva Schofield

Happy hour spots for when your bank balance is low but a night out is much needed

Bella Ramsey on Celebrity Traitors made me nervous as a queer person, but then came Ross Kemp

Kieran Galpin

They’re already shaping up to be a weapon at the roundtable

Yasmin from Love Island 2026

Yasmin bags her first big money brand deal after the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

She’s thriving

Lancaster city centre record store and coffee shop announces its closure

Charlotte Hutchinson

The business owners are ‘passionate about the local music scene’

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

Hayley Soen

Some of them probs live in castles already

Yes Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant is kooky, but the range of his roles already proved that

Kieran Galpin

Turns out I’ve been watching Richard for years and didn’t realise it

The chunky net worths of the Celebrity Traitors’ actors, ranked from not bad to obscenely rich

Kieran Galpin

I will happily accept their appearance fees

Richard E Grant doesn’t drink on Celebrity Traitors, because his body can’t process alcohol

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a rogue fact

the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Claudia Cox

Traitors could use confirmation bias to their advantage

We gave Liverpool uni accommodations dating profiles and they’re painfully accurate

Hannah Auckland

Ride the 699 for me?

the celebrity traitors maya jama a traitor and some other ones who are faithfuls

Infamous Secret Traitor Fiona warns of how the Celebrity Traitors may take each other down

Claudia Cox

Fiona believes Maya Jama ‘needs to be careful’