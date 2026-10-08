The chunky net worths of the Celebrity Traitors’ actors, ranked from not bad to obscenely rich

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We know for a fact that being an actor doesn’t mean you’re rolling in cash, but the net worths of The Celebrity Traitors cast prove they really don’t need the appearance fee.

I can confirm that James Blunt is the richest cast member on The Celebrity Traitors season two, wielding a massive wealth of £50 million. Though he obviously gets a lot of money from music sales, global touring, and royalties, his financial success is driven largely by the overwhelming success of his debut album, Back to Bedlam.

Though they’re not quite at James Blunt level just yet, these actors are brandishing chunky bank accounts of their own.

Sharon Rooney’s net worth is still in its infancy

Though she’s only worth £500k, which is pocket money compared to some of the other fortunes, Sharon Rooney’s career is only just beginning. Considering the love she’s getting on The Celebrity Traitors, I bet she’s going to be booked and busy for years to come.

Sebastian Croft is 24, but has a net worth in the millions

Next up is Sebastian Croft, who largely made his £2 million net worth in projects like Game of Thrones, Heartstopper, and How to Date Billy Walsh.

He’s just started a music career, so if he follows in the footsteps of James Blunt, he could very well top this list in the near future.

Bella Ramsey’s career is just starting, but they’re already worth loads

Bella Ramsey is another one who has only been on TV for a few years. They obviously rose to fame on Game of Thrones, but have since gone on to a starring role in HBO’s The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal.

All that, plus some side quests, has earned them a net worth of £2 million.

Miranda Hart’s net worth is impressive

From Miranda to Spy, Miranda Hart’s catalogue of worth has been nothing short of iconic. Naturally, she’s worth £4 million.

I stand firm in my belief that Miranda could ask any randomer for £20 and they’d buckle.

Ross Kemp’s net worth shows years of dedication

While most of us know Ross Kemp from throwing himself into dangerous situations in some of the world’s most dangerous countries, it’s hard to forget his origins. He started off in acting, playing Grant Mitchell in EastEnders so well that I thought he and Steve McFadden were real brothers.

Ross Kemp’s net worth is reportedly £6 million.

Richard E. Grant’s net worth reflects years in the field

His blunder on The Celebrity Traitors aside, Richard E. Grant has shown years of hard work on huge films and TV shows like Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Saltburn, Loki, Withnail & I, and the film that earned him an Oscar nomination, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

It’s not surprising that he’s got a net worth of £8 million.

Michael Sheen has the highest net worth

And the award for the richest actor on The Celebrity Traitors goes to Michael Sheen.

From Twilight to Underworld, Good Omens to Masters of Sex, Michael Sheen is an instantly recognisable name with an instantly recognisable talent. He recieved massive acclaim for his portrayal of Tony Blair in The Deal, The Queen, and The Special Relationship.

The data used in this article is sourced from the MailOnline, but depending on where you look, the figures might be different. For instance, on Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Sheen’s fortune is valued at more like £6 million.

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