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the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Traitors could use confirmation bias to their advantage

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Surely, most of the nine million people watching The Celebrity Traitors must have pondered what their game plan would be if they were on the show. An actual psychologist has outlined a strategy she thinks would help a Traitor win.

Tip one: Don’t make a lie complicated

Dr Ashleigh Johnstone, a chartered psychologist and a lecturer at Arden University, outlined her strategy for The Celebrity Traitors to The Psychologist. She explained that lying is “cognitively exhausting”, as you have to override your initial response to tell the truth, and keep track of all the stories you’ve told. If you wear yourself down, you’re more likely to make a mistake that gives you away to the Faithfuls.

Dr Johnstone advised: “Keep your story as close to the truth as you can, which will give you less to try and remember.”

the celebrity traitors richard e. grant

Richard E. Grant, in the midst of telling a complicated lie (Image via BBC iPlayer)

Tip two: Exploit cognitive biases

So, a cognitive bias is a pattern of deviating from rational thought when you make decisions. Dr Johnstone recommends that Traitors “exploit them in the Faithful and avoid falling victim to them”.

One example of cognitive bias is that people are likelier to believe somebody who appears confident, even if their actual argument is a bit silly. Traitors could pick a Faithful who speaks loudly and confidently at Round Tables, nudge them in the wrong direction, then they are likely to persuade all the other Faithfuls of the incorrect thing. Eventually, when this overconfident person keeps misidentifying Traitors, the Faithfuls are likely to suspect this person is a Traitor and banish them. Genius!

Tip three: Use confirmation bias

Dr Johnstone defines confirmation bias as “when people look for things that support the beliefs they already have, and discount things that don’t agree with those beliefs”.

In order to manipulate Faithfuls into believing another Faithful is a Traitor, a Traitor could look out for events that could relate to that incorrect theory. If the Traitor then highlights that event, the Faithful is likely to take it as hard proof their theory is correct, and run with it. You with me?

“Act concerned,” Dr Johnstone suggested, “carefully drop it into conversation with the suspicious Faithful and watch them run with it! That should keep you safe for a few days.”

Well, it’s a better strategy than whatever Richard E. Grant was doing in that first episode.

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC 

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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