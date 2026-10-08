Infamous Secret Traitor Fiona warns of how the Celebrity Traitors may take each other down

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Fiona Hughes, the iconic Secret Traitor from the January 2026 season, has warned of how the Traitors on the celebrity show could turn on each other.

In the first two episodes of The Celebrity Traitors, Maya Jama and Richard E Grant recruited James Acaster. After Richard E Grant’s bizarre slip-up, Maya assured him that she would try to sway the Faithfuls in another direction. She told him in the turret: “We’ve basically got to work out how to save you.” Later on, Maya reiterated to the camera: “I want to save him, even though he’s dug himself the biggest hole imaginable.”

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However, Fiona Hughes, who has rather a lot of expertise in Traitor-on-Traitor warfare, has predicted this won’t end well for either Maya Jama or Richard E Grant.

She told the Express: “[Maya Jama] needs to be careful not to defend Richard too much, otherwise he could take her down. Not that he’d want to, but that’s the way of the game.

“I’d love Richard to get away with it,” Fiona continued, “but his defence wasn’t brilliant. I think if he said ‘look I was just so excited to be here, it was a boob and it backfired on me’ but he didn’t. He has got some allies in there but I think if he gets away with it it’ll be a miracle. I don’t feel good about it. He is such a big personality but sometimes being one of the really well known ones isn’t going to work in your favour.”

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Featured image credit: BBC