Banished Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant reacts to James and Maya’s roundtable betrayal

6 hours ago

I think we all knew it was coming, but Richard E. Grant became the first Traitor to be banished from The Celebrity Traitors during Thursday night’s episode.

Richard’s fate was arguably sealed when he exclaimed, “I’m a Traitor” just minutes after being given the honour. Maya Jama scrambled to help him, which included offing Amol Rajan and recruiting James Acaster, but it wasn’t enough. As most of the celebs pointed out during the roundtable, it would have been idiotic not to banish him.

Still, we lost a legend.

Richard has reacted to his fellow Traitors betraying him

In a bid to save Richard from himself, Maya and James attempted to throw some of the Faithfuls under the bus on The Celebrity Traitors. It obviously failed, and it was almost a unanimous decision to give Richard the boot. Even James and Maya followed suit, later admitting that they had no other option to keep suspicious eyes away from them.

Addressing his banishment after the show, Richard reflected on the moment that got him banished: “Joe [Lycett] asked me. He said, ‘Are you a Traitor?’ I suppose what I should have done in retrospect is go around everybody and say, ‘Are you a Traitor? Yeah. I am a Traitor, I am Spartacus. I am a Traitor’ to try and make light of it, but that may have dug my grave even deeper.

“It was a completely catastrophically idiotic thing to do! I can only imagine the faces of the producers looking at each other and mouthing ‘he said WHAT?!’”

Despite the betrayal from his fellow Traitors, Richard understood that they had to protect themselves. He’s not butt hurt in the slightest.

“It didn’t surprise me because they have to save themselves, and at the Round Table, James never uttered a word, other than when he was asked, ‘Who have you chosen and why?” he explained.

“He never said a word before, so he clearly listened to everything, and it was a tsunami of my name around the table. So, to have gone against that like Joanne [McNally] did is risking your neck.”

Just as Richard prophesied, Joanne was in the hot seat for the rest of episode three. Of course, the roundtable voted to banish Faithful Myha’la.

For all the latest news about Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC