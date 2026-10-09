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Experts rank The Celebrity Traitors cast by who has the highest lying potential, based on science

Maya Jama scored 9/10

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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To do well on The Celebrity Traitors, you have to be good at lying. If you’re a Traitor, at least. The aim of the game is deception and hunting out those who aren’t legit, and to be honest, I think our egos tell us all we’d be excellent at it, but in reality, I think I’d be awful.

So what do the personality traits of our current cast members mean for how well they could play the game? The astrologers at VoyanceTchat investigated the traditional traits associated with all 12 star signs, identifying which are most likely to lie and which have the natural instincts of a skilled game player. Here’s what they said. 

The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

How are the Traitors at lying? 

Maya Jama

Lying potential: 9/10
Game player potential: 9/10
Traitor or Faithful potential: Natural Traitor

Maya Jama is already a Traitor, and the astrologers reckon her Leo star sign suggests she is well suited to the role. They noted Leo is traditionally associated with confidence, charisma and persuasion, which can make a bluff easier to sell. Leos also have the presence to sway a room and take charge when the pressure rises.

Rather than relying on secrecy, a Leo can lean on charm and social influence to talk their way out of trouble. These are useful traits for a Traitor when suspicion starts to circle, and could help Maya keep the other contestants onside.

James Acaster

Lying potential: 7/10
Game player potential: 9/10
Traitor or Faithful potential: Natural Traitor

James Acaster may not have wanted the role of Traitor, and has admitted that he doesn’t particularly like lying, but his Capricorn sign suggests he could still be well suited to the strategic side of the role.

The astrologers told The Tab Capricorn is traditionally associated with discipline, patience and careful planning, which can be useful when trying to stay one step ahead of the other contestants. Capricorns can also be comfortable taking a calculated approach, thinking several moves ahead and waiting for the right opportunity to act.

Rather than relying on impulsive decisions, a Capricorn can lean on patience and long-term strategy to navigate the game. These are useful traits for a Traitor when every move is being scrutinised, and could help James stay focused as the pressure builds.

The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

Which celebs would make great Traitor recruits?

While the current Traitors have very different approaches to the role, the experts have noted that several other contestants have star signs traditionally associated with the confidence, social skills and strategic thinking needed to thrive as a Traitor.   

Bella Ramsey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Sharon Rooney are all Libras

Lying potential: 9/10
Game player potential: 9/10
Traitor or Faithful potential: Natural Traitor

Libra is associated with charm, diplomacy and social intelligence. Their ability to understand different perspectives could help them navigate difficult conversations, build relationships and influence others without appearing overly forceful.

With three Libra representatives in the castle, Bella Ramsey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Sharon Rooney could all have the social gameplay traits that would make them great future Traitor recruits.

Rob Beckett

Lying potential: 7/10
Game player potential: 9/10
Traitor or Faithful potential: Natural Traitor

Rob Beckett shares his Capricorn sign with James Acaster, meaning he is traditionally associated with discipline, patience and careful planning.

A Capricorn can take a calculated approach to the game, thinking several moves ahead and waiting for the right opportunity to act. These traits could make Rob a strong candidate for a future Traitor role.

Michael Sheen

Lying potential: 8/10
Game player potential: 8/10
Traitor or Faithful potential: Unpredictable Traitor

As noted by the experts, Aquarius tends to approach situations intellectually and independently. This could help separate emotion from strategy, while their unpredictable nature may make it difficult for other players to work out what they will do next.

Michael Sheen’s Aquarius sign could therefore make him an unpredictable future Traitor recruit, with the ability to approach the game from an unexpected angle.

Very, very interesting! 

For all the latest news about Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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