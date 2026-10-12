You’re obvs not a celeb, but the most common jobs on The Traitors show a clear trend

Quitting my job right now, I WILL be on season five

2 hours ago

The Celebrity Traitors is on right now, but with the standard show just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to uproot your life to get on TV. Just kidding; please don’t do that.

Never say never, but I really doubt any of us are getting on The Celebrity Traitors anytime soon. But things are slightly different for The Traitors, so there is a chance.

To date, across four spectacular seasons, there have been 91 people on The Traitors. I pulled their jobs, analysed the data, and combined people into neat categories, and it showed a clear trend about who is getting cast.

It’s not an exact science, but these are the jobs you need.

5. Military, retail, sport, and beauty

When perusing the data, it quickly became apparent that, due to there only being four seasons, there were quite a few outliers. For instance, there has only been one gardener and one retiree, with those being season four’s James Baker and season one’s Andrea Addison.

With four people from each, people working in the military, retail, sport, and beauty sectors are incredibly common on The Traitors. If you’re somehow all of them, that’s even better.

4. Students, public sector, education, law, and finance

Next up, with five people from each, are students, people in the public sector and/or government, educators, lawyers, and finance people.

Logically, these make a lot of sense too.

3. Healthcare workers are very common on The Traitors

We’re now in the top three most common jobs on The Traitors, and there’s no more sharing the podium.

The third spot goes to healthcare employees, but this covers a huge breadth of jobs. For instance, you’ve got veterinary nurses, mental health professionals, and doctors, to name but a few.

2. You just need entertainers on The Traitors

To date, there have been around 11 people on The Traitors who work in the entertainment field. Again, many of the jobs share more differences than similarities, ranging from magicians to photographers.

The Traitors is a TV show at the end of the day, so creatives are needed to give us sofa monsters top-tier entertainment

1. The most common job on The Traitors is…

People in the business field!

Once again, this covers a pretty big area. On one end of the scale, you’ve got classic entrepreneurs, but then there are also jobs like business directors, solutions consultants, and project managers.

So basically, if you want to join me on The Traitors season five, quit your job immediately and become the CEO of a TV company who is also a surgeon. Solved!

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Featured image credit: BBC