Professor Hannah Fry’s pink jumpers from The Celebrity Traitors are almost affordable

Two of her knitwear pieces are from the same shop

22 hours ago

If you didn’t know who Professor Hannah Fry was before The Celebrity Traitors, you definitely will now. After Maya Jama and James Acaster selected her to replace Richard E. Grant as a Traitor, Hannah and her jumpers have been getting a lot more screen time.

Here’s where you can buy Hannah’s brightly-coloured jumpers from The Celebrity Traitors.

The short-sleeved pink jumper

When Maya and James sent Hannah that all-important letter, she was wearing a short-sleeved pink jumper with a red collar.

This is the “pink and red ruffle fine-knit polo top with bead embellishments” from Essential Antwerp. It was sold for £190.00. The garment is made from polyester and viscose, and requires handwashing.

Of course, £190 is a lot of money – but compared to some of the cardigans Jade wore on The Traitors earlier this year, it seems almost cheap!

I’m afraid Hannah’s pink sweater isn’t available to buy on the Essential Antwerp or Anthropologie websites anymore – but you may well be able to snag one on Vinted or Depop.

The long-sleeved rainbow jumper

On Hannah’s first day as a Traitor, she wore this fuzzy-looking jumper with pink, red, yellow, blue, green and lilac stripes.

The top is also from Essential Antwerp. It costs £260.00. The jumper contains 20 per cent alpaca wool, and requires handwashing. But hey, this one is actually in stock still! Fill your boots x

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Featured images via BBC iPlayer.