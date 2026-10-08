The Tab

Richard E Grant doesn’t drink on Celebrity Traitors, because his body can’t process alcohol

It’s such a rogue fact

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Richard E Grant has already managed to turn Celebrity Traitors upside down after openly telling everyone he’s one of the Traitors, but there’s one thing you definitely won’t be seeing him do in the castle: Drinking.

Via BBC

The Withnail & I actor has spent most of his life avoiding alcohol because of a rare condition which means his body doesn’t properly process it. While the rest of the castle gets stuck into the wine, Richard has a very good reason for staying well away from it.

The actor has previously described himself as having an “allergy” to alcohol, explaining that he doesn’t have the enzyme needed to process it properly.

Alcohol intolerance can cause symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue and a racing heart. For Richard, though, drinking leaves him feeling seriously unwell.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2006, he explained: “I have an allergy to drink. I get a terrible rash and get ill for about 24 hours. I went to a doctor when I was 19 and he said I had none of the enzyme in my blood that processes alcohol.

“He asked if I had Japanese blood. Or Inuit. Or Native American, because they have none of this enzyme. The French as a tribe have the most of it.

“It wasn’t for lack of wanting to do it, it was just I am unable to, which is ironic because when I say I don’t drink, people say: ‘Oh, are you on the programme?’”

Via BBC

Which, considering he has now entered a reality show where everyone is constantly suspicious of everyone else, is quite the unfortunate coincidence.

Richard has also spoken about growing up with an alcoholic father, who was abusive towards him. When he was 15, Richard tried to stop his father drinking by pouring 12 bottles of Scotch down the sink. It did not exactly go to plan.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, he recalled: “When I was 15 I naively thought that if I emptied all 12 bottles of Scotch down the sink that he would somehow stop drinking.

“I was on the 11th bottle and felt something very cold on the back of my head and it was a gun. He missed because he was so drunk and then I ran away from home for a couple of weeks,” he said.

“But having said that, my memory of him is so much more than remembering that part of him, because I knew that was something that was entirely brought about by addiction, rather than the man that I absolutely worshipped and loved.”

Despite becoming one of the most recognisable faces in British film, Richard has barely drunk at all during his adult life.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC 

More on: The Traitors
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

‘Hands over faces’: Behind the scenes with Celebrity Traitors producers during Richard E Grant slip

Richard E Grant accused of SECOND Celebrity Traitors rule break as BBC shares insight

The Celebrity Traitors rules explained, as Richard E Grant immediately let slip he’s a Traitor

Latest

New report from University of York exposes hidden poverty in city

Esme Hills

The University of York’s Cost of Living Research Group uncovers modern-day deprivation and inequality in the city

I interviewed Christa Pike 20 years ago, and meeting her will stick with me forever

Hayley Soen

‘She knows she wasted her life’

Far-right commentator driven off campus after clash with protesters

Harry Gillingham

Students protested the presence of Montgomery Toms outside a University of Bristol study centre

We were barely born when Madeleine McCann went missing, so why can’t Gen-Z stop thinking about her?

Hayley Soen

‘Someone the same age as you never got to enjoy life as you have’

‘Am I gonna cry?’: Myha’la just found out who the Traitors are after being brutally banished

Kieran Galpin

In the clip, Myha’la goes through so many emotions

unite student accommodation halls

Unite cuts the rent of some student accommodation, including in Nottingham and Sheffield

Claudia Cox

Unite struggled to fill rooms in some halls

Non-profit Enough distributes self-swap DNA kits at unis, but some students are concerned

Claudia Cox

Police warned ‘these kits can create false expectations’

Banished Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant reacts to James and Maya’s roundtable betrayal

Kieran Galpin

The Traitors did not stick together

Experts rank The Celebrity Traitors cast by who has the highest lying potential, based on science

Hayley Soen

Maya Jama scored 9/10

Looking for a cheap night out in Manchester – here are the best spots the city has to offer

Eva Schofield

Happy hour spots for when your bank balance is low but a night out is much needed

Bella Ramsey on Celebrity Traitors made me nervous as a queer person, but then came Ross Kemp

Kieran Galpin

They’re already shaping up to be a weapon at the roundtable

Yasmin from Love Island 2026

Yasmin bags her first big money brand deal after the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

She’s thriving

Lancaster city centre record store and coffee shop announces its closure

Charlotte Hutchinson

The business owners are ‘passionate about the local music scene’

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

Hayley Soen

Some of them probs live in castles already

Yes Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant is kooky, but the range of his roles already proved that

Kieran Galpin

Turns out I’ve been watching Richard for years and didn’t realise it

The chunky net worths of the Celebrity Traitors’ actors, ranked from not bad to obscenely rich

Kieran Galpin

I will happily accept their appearance fees

Richard E Grant doesn’t drink on Celebrity Traitors, because his body can’t process alcohol

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a rogue fact

the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Claudia Cox

Traitors could use confirmation bias to their advantage

We gave Liverpool uni accommodations dating profiles and they’re painfully accurate

Hannah Auckland

Ride the 699 for me?

the celebrity traitors maya jama a traitor and some other ones who are faithfuls

Infamous Secret Traitor Fiona warns of how the Celebrity Traitors may take each other down

Claudia Cox

Fiona believes Maya Jama ‘needs to be careful’