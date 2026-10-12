Celebrity Traitors cast ‘at each other’s throats’ as insiders spill on tense unaired moments

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Watching The Celebrity Traitors is like watching the Mona Lisa being painted, but as it turns out, the unaired drama is almost as action-packed as what we get to see.

We’re only two weeks into The Celebrity Traitors season two, and there’s already been peak drama. Richard E. Grant’s fatal “I’m a Traitor” mistake cost him the competition, but his banishment was followed quickly by powerful Faithfuls such as Myha’la, Bella Ramsey, and Julie Hesmondhalgh. The Traitors are now comprised of Maya Jama, James Acaster, and the newest recruit, Hannah Fry.

I can’t speak for the rest of you, but Thursday can’t come soon enough.

Apparently, there was some unaired drama on The Celebrity Traitors’ set

According to a new report from the Mail, which spoke to a number of Celebrity Traitors insiders, this year’s crop of talent were feeling super stressed. We obviously got a look at that on the show, but that was only half of it.

Apparently, while last year’s cast were having a whale of a time, this year’s were losing their minds. According to those sources, the rampant paranoia was born from the banishments of two Faithfuls in a row.

“The tension is coming across on screen, but it was just as bad if not worse when the cameras stopped rolling. It is a tense environment, and they are cut off from the outside world; it is hard for them to switch off even when they head back to their individual lodgings,” one source told The Mail on Sunday. “They were constantly thinking about the game.”

In particular, Rob Beckett allegedly lost his cool, and his “high energy” personality became grating for some of his fellow stars.

They explained: “They were all making each other more stressed out. A lot of them just couldn’t hack it, I’m not sure what they thought they were signing up to. One contestant really lost their nerve at one point and their co-stars were absolutely stunned.

“And Rob, who is usually so funny, really struggled at points and surprised the others with his behaviour. They put it down to the fact that things were so tense.”

By all accounts, some of the celebs struggled to remember it’s all a game at the end of the day.

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Featured image credit: BBC