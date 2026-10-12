The Tab

Celebrity Traitors cast ‘at each other’s throats’ as insiders spill on tense unaired moments

The cameras stopped rolling, and the drama went into full throttle

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Watching The Celebrity Traitors is like watching the Mona Lisa being painted, but as it turns out, the unaired drama is almost as action-packed as what we get to see. 

We’re only two weeks into The Celebrity Traitors season two, and there’s already been peak drama. Richard E. Grant’s fatal “I’m a Traitor” mistake cost him the competition, but his banishment was followed quickly by powerful Faithfuls such as Myha’la, Bella Ramsey, and Julie Hesmondhalgh. The Traitors are now comprised of Maya Jama, James Acaster, and the newest recruit, Hannah Fry. 

I can’t speak for the rest of you, but Thursday can’t come soon enough. 

Credit: BBC

Credit: BBC

Apparently, there was some unaired drama on The Celebrity Traitors’ set 

According to a new report from the Mail, which spoke to a number of Celebrity Traitors insiders, this year’s crop of talent were feeling super stressed. We obviously got a look at that on the show, but that was only half of it.

Apparently, while last year’s cast were having a whale of a time, this year’s were losing their minds. According to those sources, the rampant paranoia was born from the banishments of two Faithfuls in a row. 

“The tension is coming across on screen, but it was just as bad if not worse when the cameras stopped rolling. It is a tense environment, and they are cut off from the outside world; it is hard for them to switch off even when they head back to their individual lodgings,” one source told The Mail on Sunday. “They were constantly thinking about the game.”

In particular, Rob Beckett allegedly lost his cool, and his “high energy” personality became grating for some of his fellow stars. 

Credit: BBC

They explained: “They were all making each other more stressed out. A lot of them just couldn’t hack it, I’m not sure what they thought they were signing up to. One contestant really lost their nerve at one point and their co-stars were absolutely stunned.

“And Rob, who is usually so funny, really struggled at points and surprised the others with his behaviour. They put it down to the fact that things were so tense.”

By all accounts, some of the celebs struggled to remember it’s all a game at the end of the day. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Experts rank The Celebrity Traitors cast by who has the highest lying potential, based on science

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Latest

Beyond the payslip: The reality of working alongside university

Charlotte Miller

From exhausting shifts to unforgettable experiences, student jobs are anything but predictable

Closures expected at Leeds Bradford Airport due to staff strikes

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse

Those striking include air traffic control personnel and security staff

Dumped for Mr Bean to marriage of ‘trauma’: A nosy look at The Celebrity Traitors’ love lives

Kieran Galpin

Joanne McNally is having a gay baby

richard e grant on the celebrity traitors and some other cast members

The strict rules on Celebrity Traitors lead to rumours escalating, as per Richard E Grant

Claudia Cox

‘You’re kind of infantilised’

Assigning each Durham college a dream holiday destination

Edward de Vries

From beaches to big cities: This guide has you covered

We went charity shopping in Manchester – these are our top picks

Grace Haughton

For when your wardrobe needs a refresh but your bank balance says otherwise

You’re obvs not a celeb, but the most common jobs on The Traitors show a clear trend

Kieran Galpin

Quitting my job right now, I WILL be on season five

maya jama the traitors in the turret with hannah and james

Maya Jama explains her ‘stupid’ choice to recruit James and Hannah on The Celebrity Traitors

Claudia Cox

‘It was too late at that point’

newcastle university which is among the uk universities getting rid of turnitin

Cambridge and Newcastle among universities to change deals with Turnitin over concerns on AI

Claudia Cox

Students feared their work being used to train AI models

Come to our open meeting: The Cambridge Tab is looking for new writers and video journalists

Esther Knowles

Come to our open meeting on Friday 16th October, 5pm at The Maypole

Celebrity Traitors cast ‘at each other’s throats’ as insiders spill on tense unaired moments

Kieran Galpin

The cameras stopped rolling, and the drama went into full throttle

House-hunting already? The fresher’s guide to the student neighbourhoods in Leeds

Francesca OCallaghan

A pub near your house? What’s not to like?

Smallville’s Tom Welling drops hilarious response after his reflection exposed… a bit too much

Kieran Galpin

Not quite the Superman reveal people were expecting

kelly clarkson and molly the mechanical bird

Shop adds context to whether the model bird Kelly Clarkson tried to buy was really for sale

Claudia Cox

Viral photos show a $15,000 price tag next to Molly the mechanical bird

The Edinburgh Tab wants you as a Social Editor: Terminally online people, assemble

Francesca Eke

Applications close on October 16th at 11.59pm

Yorkshire zoo confirms fate of Altai the tiger after he killed a man who climbed into enclosure

Kieran Galpin

Witnesses claim he wanted to ‘play’ with the predator

Spend smart, party hard: Your ultimate guide to surviving first year on a student budget

Gamze Aslan

The broke freshers’ guide to a brilliant year

From Soho to Shoreditch: Here’s the ultimate guide to student nightlife in London

Gamze Aslan

All the treasures London has to offer

The fresher’s guide to York men

Hannah Rambour

Unfortunately it’s a canon event for all of us x

The 7 ways I’m planning to lock in for my final year

Hannah Rambour

Disclaimer: This article contains no mentions of grad programmes