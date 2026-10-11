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It’s time for week three, so here is the full episode schedule for The Celebrity Traitors this week

‘Heads will roll’ during these episodes

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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I don’t know about you, but The Celebrity Traitors has become a vital part of my weekly schedule. I’m virtually uncontactable on Thursday and Friday evenings. 

Going into series two this year, there was a big change to proceedings. Last year, The Celebrity Traitors was on twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday nights. But this year, it’s on Thursday and Friday nights instead. 

And already, the show is giving. Last week, the Faithfuls successfully got rid of Richard E Grant after he straight-up told them his identity in the game, and then Myha’la was also brutally chosen, but she wasn’t the best at not looking suspicious. 

We’re now heading into week three of the show, and into the thick of it even more. So as you plan your watch parties and when to put your phone deeply into DND, here’s when the episodes will be on this week. 

The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

When are the episodes of The Celebrity Traitors on this week? 

Here’s the episode schedule for week three: 

• Episode five: Thursday 8pm – 9:03pm, BBC One 

The synopsis for episode five reads: “As suspense fills the air, the burning question is, who has been murdered, and will the answer help to reveal a Traitor? In the mission, the celebrity players come face to face with death.”

• Episode six: Friday 8pm – 9:02pm, BBC One

The synopsis for episode six reads: “As the celebrity players gather for breakfast, conspiracies are running wild. The games continue in a mission where one mistake could cause heads to roll. At the Round Table, suspicions continue to rise – can the Traitors deflect accusations, or will the Faithful see through their lies?”

The only change for this week is that the episodes are ever so slightly shorter. Last week, we were treated to episodes that were 65 and 64 minutes, this week it’s 63 and 62 minutes. How dare they! 

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked will follow, on BBC One. The episodes also get put straight onto demand after they’re broadcast, so if for some reason you miss them, you can catch up ASAP. 

When does The Celebrity Traitors 2026 end?

The series this year is ten episodes long, with the last one airing on Friday 30th October at 8pm. Already, the end is creeping up on us and I don’t like it. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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