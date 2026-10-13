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The Celebrity Traitors producers scolded James Blunt for breaking an important rule

The BBC takes guidelines for shows ‘very seriously’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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James Blunt broke an important rule of The Celebrity Traitors, and the producers reportedly told him off for it.

Before The Celebrity Traitors began airing, James Blunt posted the promo pic of him on X. He added the caption: “The name’s Blunt. James Blunt.” The post included a link to the X account of the company which made the suit James Blunt wears in the photo.

James Blunt's promo pic for The Celebrity Traitors

James Blunt’s promo pic for The Celebrity Traitors

If anybody is wondering, the suit is from Barrington Ayre Shirtmaker & Tailor, is made from William Bliss Cotswold Country Tweed, and can be made to order for €2,046.95 (£1,728.80).

Now, the BBC is subject to many rules about promoting commercial brands. It seems the producers of The Celebrity Traitors were not pleased that this post used The Celebrity Traitors to bring attention to a product.

A spokesperson for the BBC told the Metro: “The BBC has clear guidelines in place around commercial activity which we take very seriously and players have been reminded of this. The social media posts referred to have been taken down.”

James Blunt wearing the suit in the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors 2026(Image via BBC iPlayer)

James Blunt wearing the suit in the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors 2026
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The managing director of Barrington Ayre, Tom Wharton, told the Daily Mail that James Blunt didn’t have any form of brand deal with the company, and James Blunt hadn’t committed to wearing the outfit on The Celebrity Traitors. He did not specify whether James Blunt bought the suit, or received it as a gift. “I wouldn’t do that with any customer,” he said.

The Celebrity Traitors cast are subject to strict rules about their outfits. Participants in BBC shows can’t wear clothes with logos on, or any slogans which viewers could find offensive. 

Richard E Grant explained on  Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “You’re also prescribed on a daily basis what you have to wear, and all of those things have to be set in advance. So, you’re kind of infantilised and institutionalised at the same time.”

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured images credit: BBC

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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