The strict rules on Celebrity Traitors lead to rumours escalating, as per Richard E Grant

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Richard E Grant has outlined what strict rules The Celebrity Traitors cast have to obey, and how those restrictions result in rumours getting out of control.

After his extraordinarily brief stint on The Celebrity Traitors, Richard E Grant was interviewed by Victoria Derbyshire on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg . He was asked whether he was aware of the celebrities’ outlandish theories while he was in the castle – such as the rumour that Leigh-Anne was a Traitor because she touched up her lip gloss near the end of the evening. Richard E Grant confirmed that “all that information goes around”. Apparently, production’s strict rules for The Celebrity Traitors results in a tense atmosphere, in which every cast member overthinks every detail of the game.

Richard E Grant explained: “You’re so institutionalised in that thing, within 24 hours, because you’re isolated. You’re kept in a separate room. There’s a guard outside your door. Your food is delivered. There’s no internet access.”

He appears to have been describing what it was like for the cast in the hotel between filming. Participants in both The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors stay in a hotel by Inverness Airport. The cast aren’t free to wander off from their rooms and roam the Highlands. The crew ensure the cast can’t exchange theories off-camera, or research each other online, observe who is out late filming (and so figure out who the Traitors are that way).

“So, you are shut down,” Richard continued, “you’re not told what the time is, what time the meals are going to be. You’re also prescribed on a daily basis what you have to wear, and all of those things have to be set in advance. So, you’re kind of infantilised and institutionalised at the same time.”

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Featured image credit: BBC