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maya jama the traitors in the turret with hannah and james

Maya Jama explains her ‘stupid’ choice to recruit James and Hannah on The Celebrity Traitors

‘It was too late at that point’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors ended with Maya Jama urging the two recruited Traitors to be a bit more, well, Traitor-ish. She told James Acaster and Hannah Fry: “I can’t be the only one out here killing people!” Many viewers have questioned Maya’s choice of recruits. Since this episode aired, Maya Jama has spoken about why she opted to recruit James and Hannah as Traitors.

After the fourth episode of The Celebrity Traitors, Maya wrote on X: “All I will say after last night’s episode is I had no idea they didn’t want to be Traitors when I agreed to recruit them. Remember you see more on the TV than I did in the castle.”

She elaborated on this in a TikTok. “I had no idea that James and Hannah didn’t want to be a Traitor,” Maya said, “I had no idea! Because what you’re seeing on TV is the interview with Claudia, conversations… Obviously if I knew that I would never have agreed to recruit them, because that’s just stupid.”

Bonus footage from The Celebrity Traitors season two shows both James Acaster and Hannah Fry were among the six celebrities who asked Claudia Winkleman if they could be Faithfuls and not Traitors.

Maya Jama looking fairly despondent on The Celebrity Traitors(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Maya Jama looking fairly despondent on The Celebrity Traitors
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Maya continued: “But watching it back, I’m like, ‘Oh, what are the chances?’ Obviously, in real time, they told me, ‘I never wanted to be a Traitor.’ But it was too late at that point. They did have the option to die, but nobody wants to die. So, I get it.

“We’re making the best of a bad situation at this point. I am stressed, as you can tell. I was trying to have fun, but it’s intense.”

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured images via BBC iPlayer.

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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