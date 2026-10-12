Dumped for Mr Bean to marriage of ‘trauma’: A nosy look at The Celebrity Traitors’ love lives

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When I’m sat watching The Celebrity Traitors, I can’t help but wonder who is married, who is single, and who has a few skeletons in their closet.

Shockingly, upon digging, it turns out most of this year’s cast are happily married.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is married, with kid number three on the way

Since 2016, back when she was in Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been dating professional footballer Andre Gray. They got married in 2023, welcomed twin daughters in 2021, and are now awaiting the birth of their third child.

Despite the long relationship, it’s not been easy for the singer. Between making it work long-distance, infidelity concerns, and a lack of time together, the marriage has seen its fair share of hurdles. They’re going strong, though.

Amol Rajan is married with kids

Amol Rajan might no longer be on our screens, but he’s a member of The Celebrity Traitors cast nontheless.

In 2013, Amol married longtime partner Charlotte Faircloth, a Professor of Family and Society at University College London. They have four children together.

Bella Ramsey is all loved up… maybe

In 2024, Bella Ramsey was connected to Nashville star Maisy Stella, and very quickly, pictures of them being loved up began spreading through the internet. The relationship was never explicitly confirmed, so there was no emotional breakup announcement.

Last year, Bella spoke about being in love with Vogue, but it’s not clear if they’re still together.

Sharon Rooney is very (very) private

I can’t find a single detail about Sharon Rooney’s love life. She’s either very low-key on the dating scene, or has FBI-level scrubbing abilities.

James Acaster was dumped for Mr Bean

Right now, there are hundreds of thirsty edits of James Acaster on TikTok. Naturally, people have wondered about his relationship status.

Though he appears to be single now, James has publicly dated two different comedians: Louise Ford and Rose Matafeo. James and Louise grew apart when she started working on a play with Rowan Atkinson; Louise and Rowan are now married.

Awkward.

James Blunt has a posh girly wife

James Blunt is a posh lad, and what do posh lads do? They get married to posh girls, of course.

For James, that was lawyer aristocrat Sofia Wellesley, who is the granddaughter of the 8th Duke of Wellington. They got married in 2014 and have two boys.

Jerry Hall married a very famous man, then divorced him

Over the years, Jerry Hall has dated some pretty famous people, including rock star Mick Jagger and musician Bryan Ferry. She’s got a type, it seems.

In 2016, Jerry married infamous media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who has now been married five times. Just this year, she described the marriage and divorce as “traumatic”.

Though currently single, Jerry does have four kids with Mick Jagger.

Joanne McNally is going to have a gay baby

Joanne McNally is currently single, but she has shared her intention of having a baby with her gay best friend, which she aptly named her “gayby”.

I’m just finding out that Joe Lycett is a dad

Joe Lycett identifies as bisexual, which I wasn’t actually aware of, and he currently has one child with a longterm partner who’s kept out of the public eye. He refers to her as “Denise”, but that’s not her real name.

Julie Hesmondhalgh is married to a writer

Julie Hesmondhalgh and her husband, Ian Kershaw, met when she was working on Coronation Street, and they got married in 2005. They have two daughters together.

King Kenny’s dating life is mysterious

I would love to tell you all the juicy details about King Kenny’s love life, but there simply aren’t any. He is very private.

Sebastian Croft is a single pringle

Actor Sebastian Croft has never been in a public relationship, but according to The Sun, he was in a secret romance with his Heartstopper co-star, Joe Locke.

“In fact they were in a loving relationship for almost three years,” a source said.

According to that source, Joe was the one to call things off, leaving Bash heartbroken.

Maya Jama is single, for the moment

Maya Jama is currently single after her breakup with footballer Rúben Dias earlier this year. Before that, she dated Stormzy and was briefly engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons. Maya was even connected to Leonardo DiCaprio, but thankfully, it was never confirmed.

She can do wayyyy better.

Michael Sheen has dated loads of famous people

Michael Sheen married Swedish actress Anna Lundberg in 2019, and they have two daughters. But before settling down, he dated Kate Beckinsale, Rachel McAdams, British dancer Lorraine Stewart, and comedian Sarah Silverman.

Miranda Hart is now married

Miranda Hart has long joked about herself being perpetually single, but changed in 2024 when she married her best friend, building surveyor Richard Fairs.

Though she doesn’t have kids of her own, she’s now stepmother to Richard’s two kids from an earlier relationship.

Myha’la is a happily married woman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armando Rivera (@rivmando)

I had no idea that Myha’la was married, but then again, I thought she was like 20. It turns out she’s 30 and married to up-and-coming actor Armando Rivera.

It’s a sad day for Hannah Fry fans

Professor Hannah Fry is another cast member from The Celebrity Traitors who has recieved the thirsty TikTok treatment. I’m sorry to confirm that she’s not single.

Hannah was married to sports writer Phil Lythell for nine years, but they divorced in 2022 and now co-parent their two kids. Though you’d think that was good news for her hordes of followers, she’s now in a relationship with a guy called Oli from Hinge.

Richard E. Grant spoke about his wife on Traitors

Richard E. Grant referenced his late wife on The Celebrity Traitors, sparking tears from just about everyone. She was the reason he chose to go on the show.

Richard and his wife, Joan, were married for a whopping 38 years. She tragically passed away from lung cancer in 2021.

Rob Beckett has two kids with his wife

If you’re a fan of Rob Beckett’s style of comedy, you’re already fully aware that he’s married with two kids. His wife, Louise, is a bestselling author, and she also runs a production company with her funny hubby.

Romesh Ranganathan’s wife is very private

Romesh Ranganathan and his wife, Leesa, met when they were both teaching at Hazelwick School in Crawley, West Sussex. They got married in 2010 and now have three kids: Alex, Theo, and Charlie.

Ross Kemp has been married twice

Somehow, between going to war-torn countries and chilling out with dangerous people, Ross Kemp managed to squeeze two separate marriages in there.

His first wife was journalist Rebekah Brooks, whom he split from in 2009. In 2012, he wed his second wife, Renee O’Brien, a corporate lawyer from Australia.

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