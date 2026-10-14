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Wow, You’re Beautiful earns Celebrity Traitors’ James Blunt an obscene amount of money each day

‘You’re Beautiful’ is what James says to his bank account

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

It’s not particularly surprising that James Blunt’s net worth is astronomical, but I didn’t realise just how much songs like You’re Beautiful earn him in a single day. 

Depending on your source, James Blunt is either the richest man on The Celebrity Traitors or the second richest. Some place Jerry Hall as the richest following her divorce from Rupert Murdoch, but James’ net worth is estimated somewhere between £15 million and £50 million. As I said, it’s not an exact science. 

James Blunt is obviously not as popular as he once was, but that doesn’t stop him from raking in the dough each and every day. 

How much does James Blunt make a day?

Credit: BBC

 

Last year, The Sun published a report about how much James Blunt makes in a single day. Though it’s a little dated, I can’t imagine his financial situation has changed that drastically since then. We should get a better picture come December, when James’ profit and losses for this year will be filed. 

Documents filed at Companies House during the 2024 period showed that James Blunt Limited reported £1.9 million in profit over the year. If you divide that figure by 12, you get how much he made per month: £150k. 

Dividing that figure again, this time by 365, you get £5,000 a day. Five. Thousand. A. Day. Fair play.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t include any of James’ side quests or other business exploits.  

Okay, so how much does he make an hour?

It doesn’t quite work like this, but it’s fun to work out nontheless: 

  • Per hour: £208.33
  • Per minute: £3.47
  • Per second: 5.8p

It’s pretty stellar from a man whose biggest tracks were released over 20 years ago. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC/YouTube

More on: Music Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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