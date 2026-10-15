Celebrity Traitors’ Sebastian Croft had three year relationship with co-star, and none of us knew

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Sebastian Croft, who starred in Heartstopper alongside Joe Locke, definitely has a mysterious game plan on The Celebrity Traitors, and those secretive tendencies seem to extend to his relationships.

Not much is known about Sebastian Croft’s love life, which is odd, given his Disney-prince-level luscious hair. We know that he identifies as queer, but beyond that, there’s not much. Some chatter online connected him to fellow actor Charlie Besso, but that was never confirmed.

But then I stumbled upon this juicy little tidbit, and I’m OBSESSED.

Wait, wait, wait, Sebastian Croft dated Joe Locke?!

Though I was aware of Sebastian Croft before The Celebrity Traitors, I didn’t know about the stacks of lore and speculation about him and his Heartstopper co-star, Joe Locke.

After years of rumours and Reddit sleuthing, a source familiar with the pair spoke to The Sun at the start of October.

“Bash and Joe never made their relationship public, although Heartstopper fans had guessed they were dating,” they said. “In fact they were in a loving relationship for almost three years. The Great Forever is something Joe would say to Bash when they were in a relationship.”

With the additional context of the alleged relationship, those super-close pictures of Bash and Joe take on a whole other meaning. They were cute together, for sure.

But the relationship ended with heartbreak, according to that source, for Joe dumped his beau over the phone. Brutal.

They added: “When Joe left him, Bash was heartbroken. Joe was his first great love. He’s channelled all those feelings into this new EP, the songs are incredibly emotional and give an insight into everything that happened. Bash is so proud of The Great Forever and when his fans hear it, they’ll understand what he’s been through.”

I mean, he got an album out of it? If it works for Taylor Swift, it can work for Bash too.

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Featured image credit: BBC/Instagram