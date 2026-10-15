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Julie was voted off The Celebrity Traitors due to unaired drama with James Blunt

James Acaster explains the incident that didn’t make the edit

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

In the fourth episode of The Celebrity Traitors season two, the Faithfuls seemed to suddenly turned on Julie Hesmondhalgh and vote her out the castle. However, it seems her banishment didn’t actually come out of nowhere. According to James Acaster, there was an incident with Julie and James Blunt that didn’t make the final edit, but led to the Faithfuls getting rid of Julie. 

“In the edit, James Blunt‘s reason was that Julie was given the first shield,” James Acaster told The Times.

James Blunt and Julie at the Round Table(Image via BBC iPlayer)

James Blunt and Julie at the Round Table
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

He then detailed “what actually happened” being what we saw on The Celebrity Traitors. Prepare yourself, because this gets convoluted.

James Acaster explained: “When they did the shoulder tap for the Traitors’ pick at the beginning, James [Blunt] told Julie who he thought was acting suspiciously around the table.”

Afterwards, James Acaster told Julie a hypothesis about the short era when the Traitors didn’t know who the other Traitors were. He reckoned no Traitor would share theories because they wouldn’t know if they were accidentally outing another Traitor, and making life harder for themselves. So, James Acaster suggested they look out for people who are being extra quiet.

James, James, Julie and others milling about the castle right after the Traitors were selected(Image via BBC iPlayer)

James, James, Julie and others milling about the castle right after the Traitors were selected
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

James Acaster continued: “Then Julie went into the room where James [Blunt] was, puts this to everyone, and says, ‘Like you, James. You’re not sharing your theories with anyone.’

“And James [Blunt] is thinking, ‘Well, that’s not true, because I just shared mine with you at the Table.'”

James Blunt interpreted this whole incident as evidence of Julie lying, and being a Traitor. He brought this up at that Round Table session which resulted in Julie being banished. James Acaster explained: “That’s why Julie got voted off. Which isn’t in the edit.”

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured images credit: BBC

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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