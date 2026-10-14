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James Blunt’s Celebrity Traitors packing list includes rubber duck speedos and a £1,695 suit

He’s packed some truly random outfits

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Claudia Winkleman might be the undisputed queen of dramatic knitwear, but James Blunt is giving her a serious run for her money in the Celebrity Traitors wardrobe department.

From a £1,695 tweed suit to a Top Gun-inspired flight suit, the singer has seemingly packed for every possible occasion during his stay in the Scottish Highlands. And by every occasion, we mean every occasion.

Via BBC

Last series, we had Steven’s jumpsuits and Jade’s cardigans. This time around, James Blunt appears determined to make sure nobody forgets what he wore, whether they remember his gameplay or not.

The singer and former Army officer has been spotted in everything from brightly coloured suits and traditional country tweed to military-inspired outfits and a tracksuit that looks like it belongs in a Wes Anderson film, and now we’ve had a glimpse of what didn’t make the final cut.

In a TikTok shared on The Traitors account, James showed off some of the outfits he considered packing for his time on the show. Honestly, his suitcase looks less like it’s heading to a castle in Scotland and more like it’s preparing for six separate themed parties.

@bbc 3 celebs. 3 very different packing styles 🤣👜   Watch #TheCelebrityTraitors from 1 Oct at 8pm   #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK #ClaudiaWinkleman ♬ original sound – BBC

Among the questionable essentials were rubber duck-print budgie smugglers, another retro matching tracksuit, a circus ringleader outfit and a velvet blazer. He also considered a dazzling zig-zag striped Missoni dressing gown, alongside the green tweed suit that has already attracted plenty of attention.

The three-piece suit, which James wore on the programme, reportedly cost £1,695. Made by a bespoke tailoring business in the historic Market Place in Cirencester, it was crafted from green herringbone William Bliss Cotswold Country Tweed. According to The Sun, James was even asked by the BBC to remove a social media post promoting the expensive outfit. It seems the suit was causing almost as much drama as the actual game.

Still, the real question is why anyone would need rubber duck-print speedos for a few weeks in the Scottish Highlands. We’re all for packing options, but surely there’s a limit.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured images credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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