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Celebrity Traitor Hannah Fry speaks out after banishment, exposing the error James and Maya made

Maya and James might have exposed themselves

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

We all saw it coming, but that didn’t make Hannah Fry’s banishment on The Celebrity Traitors any less painful. 

As it turns out, being the smartest person in the room isn’t always a good thing. Professor Hannah Fry was mistrusted for her big brain from the outset, and that was before Maya Jama and Acaster recruited her to be a Traitor. After the drama involving Myha’la’s banishment last week, it was only a matter of time before the Faithfuls got rid of the redhead. Still, I’m sad to see her go. 

“Killing Rob Beckett was one of the best evenings I’ve had in my entire life. I was running through the woods in the middle of the night, opening the door to Rob Beckett’s face. It was delightful,” she told the BBC after her banishment. 

Credit: BBC

Credit: BBC

“But I really preferred being Faithful. I think it’s just a much more authentic experience, you get to interact with people and connect with them on a human level that just feels real. It’s so much more stressful being a Traitor.”

Though Hannah knew that The Traitors would be intense, she wasn’t quite prepared for the “amazing” chaos of actually being on the show. 

“I think it’s the intensity of it that you don’t quite expect. I think when you’re watching from home, sometimes people’s emotional reactions seem over the top or outlandish, outsized,” the scientist added. “But I think when you’re here and you’re so cut off from everywhere else, the game is the only thing you can think about. And so it just heightens everything. It’s so intense.”

But James made a mistake on The Celebrity Traitors, Hannah Fry said 

Credit: BBC

We all know that Hannah Fry had a solid game plan going in, and that becoming a Traitor pretty much torched said plan. Still, it’s given her a great frame of reference to judge how the Faithfuls are playing the game. 

“It was too early for my data stuff to work, so at that point I’d sort of ruled James Acaster out, because I just really believed him when he told me he wanted to catch Traitors, which actually, at the time, had been true,” she said. 

“My God, I didn’t have Maya down at all. My data would have come into play later on in the game, around now… So there were bits the data picked up, so one is, Traitors feel bad about voting for Faithfuls, and sending them to banishment, so what they do instead is they vote for somebody that nobody else is voting for. They make a burn vote.”

This has left James Acaster in a sticky situation, Hannah said, because he did a burn vote when throwing Michael Sheen’s hat in the ring. 

Credit: BBC

But it goes even deeper than that, she explained: “And then the other thing that people do, which both of them have done now, is Traitors will vote for another Traitor, having never voted for that person before.

“So both Maya and James have switched their vote from Julie to me, there are very few people who are in that category, because Joe voted for me both nights. So when you start putting these pieces together it starts to become really clear. The other thing is, three Traitors will never hang out together. You’ll never get three Traitors in a car together, you’ll never get three Traitors sitting together at breakfast. They want to avoid each other.

“So if you keep track of every time you see three or four people together, and I have a spreadsheet, then you can really quickly start to filter them down and work out the combinations.”

Oh god, is doom on the horizon for the Traitors? 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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